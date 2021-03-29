Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar: Maha takes care of Mayan

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2 never fails to entertain its audience with its interesting plot. Earlier it’s seen that Saranya lashes out at Maha . Now it will be seen that Mayan suffering from fever Maha taking care on Mayan.

In the previous episode it’s seen that Mayan suffering from fever. But he is not ready to meet doctor instead asks Maha to take care of him. She scolds him for being adamant not to go to hospital. Maha gets urgent call from office so she leaves to office behind sick Mayan. Kathi complaints that Maha doesn’t care about him. Gayathri tries her best to treat Mayan but he is adamant not to take medicine. Maha feels guilty for Mayan’s state. Seeing sick persons she reminds of Mayan. Kathi and Gayathri visits Temple to pray for Mayan. Kathi says to Gayathri that Maha won’t come to take care of Mayan. Gayathri replies to him that she will definitely come. Kathi tells her that Maha hates Mayan to the core so she won’t come. Gayathri replies to him that as a wife she will definitely come to see Mayan. Both challenges each other. Saranya lashes out at Maha for signing in wrong cheque. Nachiyar dislikes it and talks with Saranya for it. Kathi advises Gayathri to don’t try to spoil Mayan’s plan. Both spends some quality time with each other. Gayathri advises to Maha that she is trying hard to hide her love for Mayan. Why don’t she open up with him. Aishu lashes out at Muthuraj for entering into her room. He starts to misbehaves with her. Aishu regrets for taking decision to marry him.

In the upcoming it will be seen that Mayan is burning in fever. Maha comes there and asks him to take medicine. He holds her hand and lays on her lap. He mentions I Love you to her. He asks her to say it back to him. Maha asks him to get up and take dinner. Thundering strikes Maha hugs him in fear. Both are staring each other romantically? Will Maha accept Mayan’s love?

What will happen next? How will Aishu escape from Muthuraj’s trap?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tuned with our space for more updates.