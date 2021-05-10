ENTERTAINMENT

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2: Mayan will apologize to Rathinavelu

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Aishu doubted Muthuraj. Viewers will see that Mayan will apologies to Rathinavelu

In today’s episode we see; Mayan talking with Maha romantically. She complaints to him that he is giving more importance to his sisters but not to her! She adds that he stop minding her after she accepted him. Rathinavelu calls him. Mayan fears to attend the call. He fears Parvathy may revealed all truth to him. Maha consoles him and asks him to attend the call. Rathinavelu asks him to meet him in his house.
Mayan asks Maha to don’t leave him whatever happens. Mayan and Maha reaches to her house. Rathinavelu lashes out at him. He asks Mayan to get out from his house later he says to him that he was teasing him! Rathinavelu says to him that his birthday is coming Friday. He wishes to celebrate it in his house. Aishu finds the notice in Muthuraj room and questions him about it. He refuses to answer her questions. Aishu uses her friend to know about the jewels.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Rathinavelu will visit Mayan house. He will say to all that he wrote a will that all his properties will go on Mayan name after his death. Parvathy will cry hearing it all. She will complain that his son in law don’t deserve it all. She will reveal the truth to Rathinavelu even after Maha stops her. Parvathy will say that Mayan asked Surya to elope from Mandap. Mayan will fall on his feet and apologies to him. Rathinavelu will slap him and mention Mayan as “Betrayer”. Parvathy will say she don’t like her daughter living in this house. Rathinavelu will take Maha from there pleading Mayan behind

What will happen next? Will Rathinavelu separate Maha from Mayan forever? Will Rathinavelu forgive Mayan? What will be Maha reaction?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates

