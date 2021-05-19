Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season2: Maha will shock to learn her pregnancy news

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Muthuraj teased Mayan. Viewers will see that Maha will shock to learn her pregnancy news

In today’s episode we see; Mayan teases Muthuraj. Mayan says to Maasani that he is waiting to see his uncle giving complaint on him. Rathinavelu reaches to police station. Inspector asks Rathinavelu to file a complaint against Mayan reasoning he cheated Maha. This FIR will help Maha to get divorce from Mayan soon. Rathinavelu thinks for a while. Muthuraj and Maasani keeps provoking Rathinavelu against Mayan! Rathinavelu refuses to sign in paper and leaves. Rathinavelu challenges to Mayan that he will never allow him to unite with Maha. Kathi and Gayathri spends quality time with each other. Mayan meets Maha. She asks him to come in but Mayan refuses to go inside reasoning he will enter inside after Rathinavelu accepts him back!

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Vadivu will ask Nachiyar to announce everyone that Muthuraj and Aishu are husband and wife. Nachiyar will ask Vadivu to teach her son how to behave like a good husband instead torturing his wife! Nachiyar will warn Vadivu that she will break his hand if he dare to touch her daughter again! Rathinavelu will ask Mayan to sign in the divorce paper. Mayan will say to him that he can’t able to do it because Maha is everything to him. Maha will come to sign it. Mayan will nod negatively don’t sign it. Maha will sign it and Mayan will do the same. He will leave from there but Maha will faints down. Doctor will inform Maha that she is pregnant.

What will happen next? Will Nachiyar threat Muthuraj? Will Maha back off from her decision? Will Muthuraj success in his plan?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.