Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season2: Rathinavelu will ask Mayan to sign in the divorce papers

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Muthuraj teased Mayan. Viewers will see that Rathinavelu will ask Mayan to sign in divorce papers.

In today’s episode we see; Mayan crying in drunken effect. Nachiyar notices him and tries to help him. Mayan shares his grief to her. He shares to her he don’t need anyone in this world then Rathinavelu. He only has him beside him now he too start hating him. Nachiyar asks Saranya to help her to take him to his room. Saranya makes faces and help her. Muthuraj visits Rathinavelu house. He provokes him against Mayan. He asks him to file a complaint against Mayan reasoning he will loss all his properties if he has case on him. Rathinavelu agrees to do it. Muthuraj teases Gayathri and challenges her that Mayan will leave this house tomorrow. Maasani and Muthuraj are waiting for Rathinavelu in police station. Mayan comes there.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Muthuraj will provoke Mayan. He will fight with him in front of police station. Rathinavelu will ask Mayan to sign in the divorce paper. Mayan will say to him that he can’t able to do it because Maha is everything to him. Maha will come to sign it. Mayan will nod negatively don’t sign it. Maha will sign it and Mayan will do the same. He will leave from there but Maha will faints down. Doctor will inform Maha that she is pregnant.

What will happen next? Will Rathinavelu file a complaint against Mayan? Will Maha back off from her decision? Will Muthuraj success in his plan?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

