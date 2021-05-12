ENTERTAINMENT

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season2: Rathinavelu will cut all his ties with Mayan

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Aishu doubted Muthuraj. Viewers will see that Rathinavelu will separate Maha from Mayan

In today’s episode we see; Rathinavelu bring cake there. Mayan comes there to cut it. Rathinavelu gives grand welcome to him. Mayan blushes to him. Mayan cuts the cake and feeds to Rathinavelu and Maha. He feeds to Parvathy but she argues with him. Muthuraj confronts Parvathy and questions her why is she hiding the truth from her husband? She asks him to hide this matter reasoning nothing going to change if he learns the truth. Muthuraj talks with her emotionally and says to her they are betraying her husband. He deserves to know the truth and give the punishment to Mayan. He is not only betraying him but also wasting Maha life too. He provokes her against Mayan. Parvathy shows this anger to Maha. She asks her to leave from that house. She deny it. Parvathy makes a scene there and argues with Maha. Rathinavelu comes there to gift Mayan. Patvathy loses her cool when Rathinavelu registerd his property on Mayan name.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Rathinavelu will visit Mayan house. He will say to all that he wrote a will that all his properties will go on Mayan name after his death. Parvathy will cry hearing it all. She will complain that his son in law don’t deserve it all. She will reveal the truth to Rathinavelu even after Maha stops her. Parvathy will say that Mayan asked Surya to elope from Mandap. Mayan will fall on his feet and apologies to him. Rathinavelu will slap him and mention Mayan as “Betrayer”. Parvathy will say she don’t like her daughter living in this house. Rathinavelu will take Maha from there pleading Mayan behind

What will happen next? Will Rathinavelu separate Maha from Mayan forever? Will Rathinavelu forgive Mayan? What will be Maha reaction?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top