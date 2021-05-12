Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season2: Rathinavelu will cut all his ties with Mayan

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Aishu doubted Muthuraj. Viewers will see that Rathinavelu will separate Maha from Mayan

In today’s episode we see; Rathinavelu bring cake there. Mayan comes there to cut it. Rathinavelu gives grand welcome to him. Mayan blushes to him. Mayan cuts the cake and feeds to Rathinavelu and Maha. He feeds to Parvathy but she argues with him. Muthuraj confronts Parvathy and questions her why is she hiding the truth from her husband? She asks him to hide this matter reasoning nothing going to change if he learns the truth. Muthuraj talks with her emotionally and says to her they are betraying her husband. He deserves to know the truth and give the punishment to Mayan. He is not only betraying him but also wasting Maha life too. He provokes her against Mayan. Parvathy shows this anger to Maha. She asks her to leave from that house. She deny it. Parvathy makes a scene there and argues with Maha. Rathinavelu comes there to gift Mayan. Patvathy loses her cool when Rathinavelu registerd his property on Mayan name.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Rathinavelu will visit Mayan house. He will say to all that he wrote a will that all his properties will go on Mayan name after his death. Parvathy will cry hearing it all. She will complain that his son in law don’t deserve it all. She will reveal the truth to Rathinavelu even after Maha stops her. Parvathy will say that Mayan asked Surya to elope from Mandap. Mayan will fall on his feet and apologies to him. Rathinavelu will slap him and mention Mayan as “Betrayer”. Parvathy will say she don’t like her daughter living in this house. Rathinavelu will take Maha from there pleading Mayan behind

What will happen next? Will Rathinavelu separate Maha from Mayan forever? Will Rathinavelu forgive Mayan? What will be Maha reaction?

