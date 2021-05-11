Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season2: Rathinavelu will separate Maha from Mayan

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Aishu doubted Muthuraj. Viewers will see that Rathinavelu will separate Maha from Mayan

In today’s episode we see; Jewellery owner refuses to answer Katrhicka questions. Owner informs to Muthuraj about the girl. Aishu guess their plan and alerts her friend. She asks her to come out without giving heed to owner. She escapes from there after that Muthuraj comes there. He asks the owner to take photo of that girl next time. Kathi notices Gayathri searching something in her room. He fears when she says chain is missing. She questions him Is he doubt that she will suspect him? She informs to him that he has inferiority complex so don’t ever think that she looks down on him. He shares his fear to her. Gayathri assures to him that she will never leave him. Aishu confronts Nachiyar and says to her that she sacrificed her life for everyon happiness. She didn’t married Muthuraj out of love but to save him. Mayan apologies to Parvathy but she lashes out at him. She scolds him. Rathinavelu brings cake to Mayan house to cut it. Parvathy dislikes it.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Rathinavelu will visit Mayan house. He will say to all that he wrote a will that all his properties will go on Mayan name after his death. Parvathy will cry hearing it all. She will complain that his son in law don’t deserve it all. She will reveal the truth to Rathinavelu even after Maha stops her. Parvathy will say that Mayan asked Surya to elope from Mandap. Mayan will fall on his feet and apologies to him. Rathinavelu will slap him and mention Mayan as “Betrayer”. Parvathy will say she don’t like her daughter living in this house. Rathinavelu will take Maha from there pleading Mayan behind

What will happen next? Will Rathinavelu separate Maha from Mayan forever? Will Rathinavelu forgive Mayan? What will be Maha reaction?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates