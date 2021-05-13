ENTERTAINMENT

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season2: Rathinavelu will take Maha to his house separating her from Mayan

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Muthuraj provoked Parvathy. Viewers will see that Rathinavelu will separate Maha from Mayan

In today’s episode we see; Parvathy informs to Rathinavelu that Mayan whom asked Surya to elope from the mandap. He bought Maha for 15 lakhs. Rathinavelu didn’t believes her words at all. Parvathu promise on Maha name. Mayan comes there. Rathinavelu confronts Mayan and says to him still he is trusting him. He will never believe anyone whoever badmouthing on Mayan. He demands him to say the truth to all. Mayan calls on his feet and apologies to him. Rathinavelu starts beating him and shares his grief with him. He mentions him as betrayer. He never expected him to cheat him in this way. He thinks that he ruined Maha life. He cuts all his ties with Mayan.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Rathinavelu will say to Maha that she sacrificed her life for him. He will never give hard time to her again. He will fall on her feet and apologies to her. Mayan will mention him as uncle. He will ask him to stop mentioning him like that. Rathinavelu will slap him and mention Mayan as “Betrayer”. Parvathy will say she don’t like her daughter living in this house. Rathinavelu will take Maha from there pleading Mayan behind

What will happen next? Will Rathinavelu separate Maha from Mayan forever? Will Rathinavelu forgive Mayan? What will be Maha reaction?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates

