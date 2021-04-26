Namak Ishq Ka 26th April 2021 Written Update – TMT

Namak Ishq Ka twenty sixth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Colours. Learn Namak Ishq Ka 26 April 2021 (26/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty sixth April 2021:(26/04/2021)

Learn Namak Ishq Ka 26 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Namak Ishq Ka twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Dolly discloses to Gunjan right this moment breakfast is of your determination.

Saroj advises Gunjan to have breakfast in mild of the truth that not consuming isn’t a solution. Yug cuts Kahani down and speaks them now he’ll do what he enjoys. Yug provides a plate of teacups to Kahani and advises her to supply tea to everyone.

Kahani carries tea to Saroj. Saroj tosses the plate and speaks Kahani has come this aspect so we’ll go to the other aspect.

Yug discloses to Kahani breaking of cup is an honest signal. He speaks right this moment cup has broke at some point their stubbornness will break and at some point all of them will joyfully acknowledge us.

Yug reveals to Saroj you’re my energy, he speaks Kahani is a usually wonderful younger girl. Yug speaks it is a recent begin and my life is unjustifiable with out your presents. Kahani thinks the extra Yug attracts near her the extra he’ll transfer away from his mother.

Kahani speaks she is going to find yourself being the reason of breaking of this home and she will be able to’t enable this to happen. Kahani makes an attempt to speak with Yug nevertheless he speaks we’ll discuss later.

Yug requests to offer him some extra time and let him be for fairly some time. Kahani begins urgent her baggage. Yug nods off on his mattress, Kahani reveals to him she realizes her exercise will outrage him a ton nevertheless for the current it’s best for everyone that she goes out.

Kahani reveals to Yug she adores him a terrific deal and she is going to constantly cherish him no matter whether or not she is a great distance from him. Kahani kisses Yug’s brow and begins to go away him but Yug awakens and stops her. Yug speaks he has concluded that he’ll take off from the home with Kahani.

He reveals to I do know my mother and within the occasion that we keep right here she is going to damage herself. Yug speaks Saroj has proven me a real man constantly regards a girl. Yug speaks he’ll fulfill each obligation and he’ll do something for Kahani’s regard.

Yug reveals to Kahani that Saroj might be happy with us and she is going to get me and our affection. Yug speaks now we should always take off from this home. Saroj speaks she is apprehensive one thing incorrectly might occur right this moment. Kahani leaves the home with Rani and unexpectedly Yug vanishes. Kahani searches for Yug throughout the home.

Rani reveals to Gunjan Yug was right here simply nevertheless he vanished out of nowhere. Saroj speaks the place did Yug vanish? Gunjan will get some details about to take off from the home with Yug?

Rupa stated Kahani is that this actuality that you simply have been going to take off from the home with Yug. Kahani speaks she wedded Yug and no person would have acknowledged our connection so we have been going to take off from this home.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Namak Ishq Ka twenty seventh April 2021 Written Replace