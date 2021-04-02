Namak Ishq Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Namak Ishq Ka 2nd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Colors. Read Namak Ishq Ka 2 April 2021 (02/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Read Namak Ishq Ka 2 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Namak Ishq Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Yug discloses to Kahani that he doesn’t recollect himself telling that he adores her. He exhorts her not to stoop so low. Gunjan takes him to their home.
His mom discloses to Kahani that she got terrified the most recent night on account of the cases she made. In any case, presently she realizes that her instructions have their impact on Yug.Iravat comes and discloses to Kahani that she got the pictures erased from her telephone.
She requests that Kahani leave as there isn’t anything left for her. Raunak additionally accepts the open door and goes to converse with Kahani. He speaks that his more youthful sibling is heartless yet he isn’t. He speaks that you should proceed with your past work.
He requests that she be his and tells that he will sit tight for her answer. On his way home, Yug meets two men who were there in the gathering with them. They remind him how they played holi together and how he was revealing to her that he is her Krishna and she is his Radha.
Kahani goes up against Yug and tells that he ought to have believed her and that he objects to not confiding in her. She speaks that individuals by and large talk just truth when they are inebriated however he lied in any event when he was inebriated. She speaks that she can’t be companions with him and breaks all relations with him.
Gunjan additionally comes there and blames Kahani for being a gold digger. She requests that she quit dreaming. Gunjan takes Yug with him.
Iravat is contemplating whether Yug really said I love you to Kahani. She tells that this will prompt Kahani’s demise. Raunak speaks that he won’t live in this house any longer as nobody regards him here. He looks for a change in the house for his necessities.
Rupa tells that she isn’t going anyplace and on the off chance that he compels her she will call Iravat. Raunak holds Rupa’s hand. Iravat comes and advises him to leave her hand or he will lose his own. Raunak requests that Dadi intercede. Dadi holds Iravat while Raunak powerfully attempts to take Rupa. Kahani comes there and stops Raunak. Iravat speaks that now since you don’t need her to go.
