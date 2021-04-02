ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Ishq Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Namak Ishq Ka
Namak Ishq Ka

Namak Ishq Ka 2nd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Colors. Read Namak Ishq Ka 2 April 2021 (02/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Namak Ishq Ka Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Friday

Current Begin Update: 2nd April 2021:(02/04/2021)

Read Namak Ishq Ka 2 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Namak Ishq Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Yug discloses to Kahani that he doesn’t recollect himself telling that he adores her. He exhorts her not to stoop so low. Gunjan takes him to their home.

His mom discloses to Kahani that she got terrified the most recent night on account of the cases she made. In any case, presently she realizes that her instructions have their impact on Yug.Iravat comes and discloses to Kahani that she got the pictures erased from her telephone.

She requests that Kahani leave as there isn’t anything left for her. Raunak additionally accepts the open door and goes to converse with Kahani. He speaks that his more youthful sibling is heartless yet he isn’t. He speaks that you should proceed with your past work.

He requests that she be his and tells that he will sit tight for her answer. On his way home, Yug meets two men who were there in the gathering with them. They remind him how they played holi together and how he was revealing to her that he is her Krishna and she is his Radha.

Kahani goes up against Yug and tells that he ought to have believed her and that he objects to not confiding in her. She speaks that individuals by and large talk just truth when they are inebriated however he lied in any event when he was inebriated. She speaks that she can’t be companions with him and breaks all relations with him.

Gunjan additionally comes there and blames Kahani for being a gold digger. She requests that she quit dreaming. Gunjan takes Yug with him.

Iravat is contemplating whether Yug really said I love you to Kahani. She tells that this will prompt Kahani’s demise. Raunak speaks that he won’t live in this house any longer as nobody regards him here. He looks for a change in the house for his necessities.

Rupa tells that she isn’t going anyplace and on the off chance that he compels her she will call Iravat. Raunak holds Rupa’s hand. Iravat comes and advises him to leave her hand or he will lose his own. Raunak requests that Dadi intercede. Dadi holds Iravat while Raunak powerfully attempts to take Rupa. Kahani comes there and stops Raunak. Iravat speaks that now since you don’t need her to go.

Next-Day Show Update: Namak Ishq Ka 5th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top