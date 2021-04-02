Namak Ishq Ka TV Show Cast, Story, Wiki & More

Namak Ishq Ka is an Indian TV series, telecasts on Colors tv and the Voot app. The lead Cast of the TV show includes Shruti Sharma and Monalisa. Voot app users can watch all previous episodes of the series anytime anywhere. Currently, the Namak Ishq Ka series is directed by a good and popular director. Gul Khan is the producer of the show. It was premiered in December. The story showcases the complex relationship between 2 sisters. The story revolves around Chamcham, a dancer and she also dreams of settling down someday. But who will accept a dancer as his bride?

Namak Ishq Ka Wiki and Crew

Name Namak Ishq Ka Director Ravi Bhushan Producer Gul Khan

Karishma Jain Written by/Story Ravi Bhushan

Shabia Wales

Nitish ranjan Screenplay Sweksha bhagat Production Company 4 Lions Films Lead Cast Shruti Sharma

Mona Lisa

Aditya ojha Genre Drama

Family

Sitcom Shows Timing 7:30 pm (Monday-Friday) Country India Music Sargam Jassu

Nakash Aziz Cinematographer the Kaul Releasing Date 16 November 2020 Language Hindi Telecast on Colors TV

Namak Ishq Ka Trailer

Namak Ishq Ka Cast and Details

Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma cast as Chamcham (Lead Role).

Mona Lisa

Monalisa is an Indian and bhojpuri dancer, actress cast as mona.

Aditya ojha

He is a bhopuri moves actor working in hindi tv media industry.