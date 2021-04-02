ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Ishq Ka TV Show Cast, Story, Wiki & More

Namak Ishq Ka is an Indian TV series, telecasts on Colors tv and the Voot app. The lead Cast of the TV show includes Shruti Sharma and Monalisa. Voot app users can watch all previous episodes of the series anytime anywhere. Currently, the Namak Ishq Ka series is directed by a good and popular director. Gul Khan is the producer of the show. It was premiered in December. The story showcases the complex relationship between 2 sisters. The story revolves around Chamcham, a dancer and she also dreams of settling down someday. But who will accept a dancer as his bride?

Namak Ishq Ka Wiki and Crew

Name Namak Ishq Ka
Director Ravi Bhushan
Producer Gul Khan
Karishma Jain
Written by/Story Ravi Bhushan
Shabia Wales
Nitish ranjan
Screenplay Sweksha bhagat
Production Company 4 Lions Films
Lead Cast Shruti Sharma
Mona Lisa
Aditya ojha
Genre Drama
Family
Sitcom
Shows Timing 7:30 pm (Monday-Friday)
Country India
Music Sargam Jassu
Nakash Aziz
Cinematographer the Kaul
Releasing Date 16 November 2020
Language Hindi
Telecast on Colors TV

Namak Ishq Ka Trailer

Namak Ishq Ka Cast and Details

Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma cast as Chamcham (Lead Role).

Shruti Sharma
Mona Lisa

Monalisa is an Indian and bhojpuri dancer, actress cast as mona.

Mona Lisa
Aditya ojha

He is a bhopuri moves actor working in hindi tv media industry.

Aditya ojha
Vishal aditya singh
