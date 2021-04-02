Namak Ishq Ka TV Show Cast, Story, Wiki & More

Namak Ishq Ka is an Indian TV series, telecasts on Colors tv and the Voot app. The lead Cast of the TV show includes Shruti Sharma and Monalisa. Voot app users can watch all previous episodes of the series anytime anywhere. Currently, the Namak Ishq Ka series is directed by a good and popular director. Gul Khan is the producer of the show. It was premiered in December. The story showcases the complex relationship between 2 sisters. The story revolves around Chamcham, a dancer and she also dreams of settling down someday. But who will accept a dancer as his bride?
Namak Ishq Ka Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Namak Ishq Ka
|Director
|Ravi Bhushan
|Producer
|Gul Khan
Karishma Jain
|Written by/Story
|Ravi Bhushan
Shabia Wales
Nitish ranjan
|Screenplay
|Sweksha bhagat
|Production Company
|4 Lions Films
|Lead Cast
|Shruti Sharma
Mona Lisa
Aditya ojha
|Genre
|Drama
Family
Sitcom
|Shows Timing
|7:30 pm (Monday-Friday)
|Country
|India
|Music
|
Sargam Jassu
Nakash Aziz
|Cinematographer
|the Kaul
|Releasing Date
|16 November 2020
|Language
|Hindi
|Telecast on
|Colors TV
Namak Ishq Ka Trailer
Namak Ishq Ka Cast and Details
Shruti Sharma
Shruti Sharma cast as Chamcham (Lead Role).
Mona Lisa
Monalisa is an Indian and bhojpuri dancer, actress cast as mona.
Aditya ojha
He is a bhopuri moves actor working in hindi tv media industry.