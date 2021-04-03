ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk (Ishq) Ka Today’s Episode 2 April 2021 Written Update: Kahnai decides to leave the house

Here we are with a written episode update on “Namka Issk Ka” on 2nd April 2021. The episode begins with Yug tells Khanai that he doesn’t remember when and what he used to say to her about love. Gujan and Yug go to the house. On the other side, Saroj tells Khani that “I was afraid shat Yug says but now I’m feeling better that he was not in his mood.”

Iravati tells Khani that shd has that images that got deleted and you must leave from there as there is nothing left in this house for you. Raunak uses to taunt Khani and says that she must leave this house and doesn’t expect anything from anyone. He also mentions that she continues her dance and earns for herself as known as going to help her from this house.

While Yug is not in his mind he meets with the same guys whom he is met at the Holi festival. They tell him about how he is proposing that girl to him. They exclaim that he called himself Krishna while to the girl he called his Radha. Kahani confronts him by saying that “you are drunk and expressing feelings in an intoxicated mood.” Gunjan comes there and she taunts Khani not to see a dream to live with Yug. And she takes him from there.

Whereas as Iravati is wondering about “dose Yug actually says I Love You to Kahani. If so then Kahni has to die.” Raunak is speaking about his see respect in the house and tells that he is leaving this house. Meanwhile, Khani comes there and stops him to leave the house. And she reveals that Rupa is pregnant. All the family remembers gets chappy to know about this good news. While Raunak uses to confront Kahhini by saying “my child is coming to this house and o don’t want Kahini’s shadow on him.”

Thus she has to leave from here or else I will leave this house. Yug’s mother requests her to leave. Khani being under pressure agrees to level the house and tells Rupa that “I remember my promise.” But Rupa says that Kahni will not go to leave the house. And it’s Raunak who will leave from there. Watch the full episode on Colors Tv at 9:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

