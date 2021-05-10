Namak Issk Ka 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Namak Issk Ka 10th May 2021 Yug gets a call and says yes, I will bring my wife with me. He ends the call and turns to see Kahani coming there. She asks where are we going? Yug says you have a right to know where I am going, you don’t know me fully so I will make you meet me in the next 10 days. Kahani says okay.

Iravati brings Gunjan to the mandir and prays there. Iravati says I promise that in 10 days, Yug will come to you and promise to marry you. Gunjan says Yug loves Kahani now so he won’t leave her. Iravati says I don’t care, I will get what my daughter wants. Gunjan says if it doesn’t happen then? Iravati says I will shoot myself. Gunjan is shocked.

Yug brings Kahani to a shooting. Kahani is excited. A director is shouting at a man as the choreographer is not there. Yug says my wife will teach as she is a dancer. Kahani tells Yug that I can’t teach at such a stage, she starts leaving but he stops her. Yug tells everyone that my wife is a dancer and people look at her shamefully, I insulted her because of her profession but I am sorry, I was wrong. You are talented so share your talent with others, please Kahani Yug Pratap Rajput. Kahani smiles and says play the music.

Iravati is doing evil magic.

Kahani teaches music to the actors. Yug smiles at her. He comes to her and romantically dances with her. It turns out to be his dream while all clap for Kahani. The director tells Yug that his wife is a good dancer. Yug takes Kahani from there.

Iravati creates some smoke in a bottle.

Yug gives money to Kahani and says this is your charge for the hard work. Kahani goes and buys a sacred thread with the money. She gives it to Yug and says it’s my right to spend my money on my husband. She ties the thread on his hand.

Iravati is doing magic on the bottle but it suddenly breaks. She says how did this happen? I will make sure to snatch Yug from Kahani.

Kahani tells Yug that we have to be strong against Iravati, she has powers. Yug says our power of love will make us win hearts, I was ashamed of your profession but I was wrong, I am sorry. Kahani says let’s go home, we will take something for Saroj that she likes. Yug says she is miffed with us, Kahani says that’s why let’s bring something for her.

Scene 2

Gunjan comes home and tells everyone that I have brought something for you all. They see white sarees in the shopping bags. Rupa asks what’s all this? Gunjan says Iravati has promised that Yug will be mine in 10 days but if it doesn’t happen then I will accept that Yug died and I will live as his widow. All are shocked. Gunjan says if he left me after giving me a mangalsutra then what should I do? Ronak says you brought this white cloth when I am broke? Gunjan says I am planning for my life as I might become a widow soon. Dadi says she is a poor girl. Saroj tells Gunjan that what is all this? This is all madness, I love you since childhood, you are like my daughter, I can’t see you in a white saree. Kahani and Yug come there. Yug asks what happened? He sees white sarees there and asks what is all this? Saroj glares at him and leaves. Ronak says Gunjan wants to wear this because of you. Yug says what is this madness? Saroj brings a box and gives it to Yug. She says these are your toys, I wanted to give them back to you, they were your memories which I used to collect, they were my wealth but when my son is not mine anymore then I don’t need these things. Kahani says Maa.. Saroj says can’t I even talk to my son now? Yug goes and puts his toys in the mandir, he says I don’t know who is right or wrong but what happened was wrong, I can’t handle this so I am putting this box here hoping that Maa will take it back someday. He tells Saroj that Kahani brought your favorite sweets but you gave back my childhood toys so.. you can throw these sweets after I am gone from here. He puts it there and leaves with Kahani. Iravati sees the sacred thread on his hand. Saroj sadly looks at the sweets.

