Namak Issk Ka 10th May 2021 Written Update: Kahani saves Yug from Iravati’s black powers.

The episode starts with Yug telling someone over phone that he will definitely come and he will also bring his wife with him. Kahani asks where are you taking me? Yug tells Kahani don’t you trust me,you said you will follow me anywhere. Yug tells Kahani you do not know me completely and in the next ten days he will show her. Iravati promises to Gunjan that Yug will marry her in ten days. Gunjan tells earlier Kahani was a burden for Yug but now Kahani is Yug’s love and people leave their burden not their love.

Iravati tells she will shoot herself on the eleventh day if she fails. Yug brings Kahani to the set and introduces her to his crew. Yug asks Kahani to teach dancer to his actors. Kahani tells she used to dance for money she cannot dance in front of these people.Yug tells everyone Kahani is a dancer and he always viewed her profession with bad eyes and apologizes to her for insulting her for being a dancer. Yug tells Kahani to teach dance because the coreographer is absent. Iravati starts her black magic. Kahani teaches dance to the actors.

Yug imagines dancing and romancing with Kahani watching her teach dance. Everyone starts clapping and Yug comes out of his imagination. Yug gives Kahani money and tells her this is for her hardwork. Kahani buys a tabeez with the money and ties it around Yug’s hand. Iravati’s bottle break and she tells she will break Yug and Kahani’s relation anyhow. Yug tells today you are my pride and he brought her here to show it to everyone.

Gunjan comes home and brings gifts for everyone and they find white saree in the gifts. She tells if Yug does not marry her in ten days she will live as Yug’s widow. Raunak tells Gunjan you have become selfish you went to market and did not think about me. Saroj tells Gunja all this is madness. She tells Gunjan you are my daughter before daughter-in-law. Yug comes home and asks what happened? Yug asks what are all this sarees?

Raunak tells Gunjan is going to wear this for you. Saroj gives a box to Yug and tells this is my entire life’s saving. She tells people earn money and property in life and all she has is Raunak and Yug’s childhood toys. Saroj tells my son is no longer mine so what will she do with his belongings? Yug takes the box to temple and tells whatever happened today is wrong,he cannot handle the load of Saroj’s belonging so he will give it to God. Yug tells Kahani suggested to bring sweets of your choice while returning so he bought Kalakand and Samosa but she returned Yug’s childhood toys to him so he is keeping the sweets on the table. The episode ends with him telling Saroj not to throw it in front of him or he will be hurt and he leaves with Kahani.