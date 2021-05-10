Namak Issk Ka 11th May 2021 Written Update: Kahani to take a shocking decision.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kahani hugging Yug from behind. Yug asks why doesn’t mother understand me? Kahani tells because she needs time to understand dance is an art just like you took time and asks Yug to smile because being sad won’t make Saroj understand anything. Kahani does champi for Yug and Yug tells Saroj used to do champi to me and he doesn’t know when that day will come again. Kahani tells it will come again soon. Iravati sees tabeez in Yug’s hand and tells Kahani to prepare herself because she is going to give her a lot of pain. Yug tells Kahani we married twice but we did not have suhaagraat even once. Kahani tells him to speak slowly or someone will listen. Yug tells he will bring flowers for decorating the room. Yug stares at Kahani while Oo Sajanva plays in background.

Saroj looks at the packet of sweets Yug brought for her. She eats a piece of sweet and samosa while crying. Iravati watches this from far. Raunak tells Iravati Yug is preparing for honeymoon,he tells it was his desire but now Yug will fulfil it. Iravati uses her black powers on Saroj and tells Saroj you cry a lot but now you will do my work. Saroj stops Yug and takes out his tabeej without Yug realizing.

Yug brings milk for both himself and Kahani. Kahani is sitting dressed like a bride with the room decorated. Yug tells he have thought a name for the ritual YuHani, Yug and Kahani. Yug and Kahani feed each other milk. Iravati tells Gunjan to remember Yug’s bewafai and break all the flowers. Gunjan asks what will happen by doing so? Iravati tells Gunjan to listen to her for the next ten days if she wants Yug. Kahani suddenly disappears and Yug starts looking for her. Kahani dances seductively with Yug while Gunjan keeps breaking the flowers. Seductive music plays in BM and Yug and Kahani romance. Yug picks up Kahani in his arms. Kahani pushes Yug on the bed and opens her hairs. Kahani lays on top of Yug.

Iravati tells with the breaking of last flower Kahani’s beautiful dream will break. Yug tells Kahani you were carrying someone else’s child? He pushes Kahani and starts hitting her. Iravati tells within ten days she will take her so far away from Yug that he won’t ever listen to her. Yug insults Kahani and tells her he hates her. Kahani brings Lord Shiva’s idol in front of Yug as he is about to hit her with a vase. Kahani calms Yug and give Lord Shiva’s idol in Yug’s hand and asks why is he so angry suddenly? She notices Yug’s tabeez is missing and understands this was all Iravati’s doing. The episode ends with Kahani telling now is the time to show the world her childhood friendship and save both her relations of friendship and love with Yug.