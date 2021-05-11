Namak Issk Ka 12th May 2021 Written Update: Kahani saves Ravikant.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Gunjan fainting. Iravati tells her how can you fall asleep,the work is not yet finished. Kahani tells she has made Yug sleep so Gunjan won’t wake up. Kahani tells Iravati you are so stubborn and you are using your own daughter. Kahani tells she is on truth’s past so Lord Shiva will protect her. Iravati tells Lord Shiva won’t always be there to protect you. Kahani warns Iravati that Yug is her and will always remain with her. Iravati tells Gunjan to clean everything up and not to tell anyone anything.

Yug wakes up and finds everything in the room thrown around. He asks Yug how all this happened? Kahani asks Yug don’t you remember anything? Yug tells he remembers being with Kahani and he is sorry for falling asleep suddenly. Kahani asks where is his Tabeez? Yug tells it was on his hand only. Yug tells mother came near me and held my hand yesterday. Kahani asks do you think mother will take your tabeez? Kahani tells Yug you know Iravati’s truth but now it is time for everyone to find about it.

Kahani tells Saroj she heard mothers don’t want to harm their children. Kahani tells she tied Tabeez around Yug’s hand to protect him from Iravati but you took it? Saroj is about to slap but Kahani stops her. Kahani tells this is about Yug’s life. Kahani tells Yug could have died yesterday and whatever happened because you took tabeez from Yug’s hand. Yug tells Saroj you tried to stop me yesterday. Kahani shows her video of what Iravati made Gunjan do.

Saroj tells Ravikant she wants to talk with Iravati in alone. Saroj tells Iravati she hates Kahani a lot but maybe you can understand a mother can never hate her son. Saroj tells you can do anything with Kahani but if you harm my son. Iravati asks what will you do? Iravati tells Yug gave my daughter a lot of pain so we should do something about it. Saroj tells she doesn’t know what you do but don’t harm my son or else it won’t be good.

Iravati uses her power and pushes Ravikant’s wheelchair. Ravikant falls from stairs but Kahani saves him from getting hurt. Yug tells Kahani saved Ravikant’s life. Gunjan tells she is Ravikant’s daughter she will bring water for him. Yug takes Ravikant inside. Saroj recalls Kahani telling her Iravati used her. Iravati tells if Ravikant fell today she could have blamed Saroj for it. Saroj tells Iravati it is Lord Shiva’s blessing that nothing happened to Ravikant or else she couldn’t have shown her face to Iravati. Saroj tells today when you told me Ravikant could fall from the stairs exactly at that time we heard Rupa shout and when we came out Ravikant was falling from the stairs. Saroj tells she doesn’t want to ask but she cannot help it. The episode ends with Saroj asking Iravati do you really have super powers?