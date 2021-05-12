Namak Issk Ka 13th May 2021 Written Update: Kahani’s love wins over Iravati’s power.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Saroj asking Iravati if she really have superpowers? Iravati tells she cannot believe Saroj is asking her such a question,if she really had any power she would have used it to treat her husband. Iravati makes Saroj emotional telling you are my only friend and sister. Iravati tells she is powerless,she tells if she had any powers she would have brought the reason of Saroj’s tear her husband in front of her. Iravati tells is just trying to save her younger daughter’s life. Iravati tells whatever happened today was just a coincidence. Iravati apologizes to Saroj and tells her to take rest. Saroj tells Iravati not to apologize and leaves from there. Kahani gets a call from Iravati and tells Saroj questioned me and she tells in one hour Saroj’s health will detoiriate. Saroj tells Kahani if Iravati had superpowers you wouldn’t be sitting in this house.

Saroj doesn’t listen to Kahani and leaves from there. Iravati tells she was just checking if fear of her powers is still alive. Iravati tells Yug and Kahani to stay prepared anything can happen. Saroj tells Gunjan if Yug does not come to you he will have to leave this house. Saroj tells she will give Yug’s property to Gunjan only. Raunak listen to all this and tell Kahani will lead to ruin of both brothers and Gunjan and Rupa will get all the property.

Yug give Kahani bank papers and tells he made Kahani his nominee in case something happens to him Kahani can use the money. Kahani tells you have to hold my hands forever and if you leave my hands I will leave this world too. Kahani tears the papers and hugs Yug. Iravati uses her power on Yug again. Yug gets angry and tells why did you tear the papers. Iravati keeps dropping balls and Yug keeps getting angrier. Kahani ties Yug and calms him down. Yug tells Kahani to free him.

Kahani prays to God to let her love win over Iravati’s black powers and unties Yug. Yug stares at Kahani and Iravati gets furious. Rani tells Iravati to relax,she tells how cute Yug and Kahani look together. Kahani hugs Yug again. Iravati tells she will change her way with morning tea. Kahani is making tea,Iravati tells Kahani that Saroj will give Yug’s property to Gunjan. She tells after that you won’t have any money and Yug will realize you love his money and not him. Kahani brings tea for Yug and wakes him up.

Yug tells her to let her sleep. Kahani tell you can sleep she was thinking to make Yug’s morning sweet by giving him a kiss. Yug wakes up and tells Kahani now you have to do what you said and moves closer to Kahani. Iravati mixes sugar in tea and tells today Yug have to go through a lot of pain. The episode ends with Yug having severe headache.