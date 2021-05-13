Namak Issk Ka 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Namak Issk Ka 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Yug moves closer to kiss Kahani but Iravati does her black magic and he suddenly gets a major headache. Kahani rushes to him and tries to massage his head. Iravati keeps mixing sugar in the cup to make his headache worst. Kahani goes to bring the medicine but Iravati stops her and says the pain will keep increasing if you go near him, he must be fine now as you are away. Yug calls Kahani and says I am fine now, you can come back. Kahani ends the call. Iravati asks her to go back but his headache will return if you go back to him, she gives her the medicine and leaves. Kahani is tensed.

Ronak brings sweets for Dadi. Dadi asks why are you buttering me up?

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba