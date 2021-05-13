ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Namak Issk Ka 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1
Yug moves closer to kiss Kahani but Iravati does her black magic and he suddenly gets a major headache. Kahani rushes to him and tries to massage his head. Iravati keeps mixing sugar in the cup to make his headache worst. Kahani goes to bring the medicine but Iravati stops her and says the pain will keep increasing if you go near him, he must be fine now as you are away. Yug calls Kahani and says I am fine now, you can come back. Kahani ends the call. Iravati asks her to go back but his headache will return if you go back to him, she gives her the medicine and leaves. Kahani is tensed.

Ronak brings sweets for Dadi. Dadi asks why are you buttering me up?

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

85
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
43
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top