Namak Issk Ka 15th April 2021 Written Update: Kahani returns to the house.

The episode began with Rani telling Kahani received’t she go to her sasural after marriage? Saroj tells she needs to go to Yug. Grandmother tells her to lie down,Yug has went to police station and he’ll return quickly. Yug involves hospital and sits close to Saroj and asks her how is she? Yug tells police discovered a lifeless physique however that’s not Kahani. Saroj thinks how simply you lied to me, I do know you married Kahani and you’ll convey her house too. Saroj tells at this time’s child lie and go away their dad and mom however you gave me your blood to save lots of me. Yug tells you possibly can come house now.

Raunak thinks the place did Yug go leaving us all within the hospital and the place is Iravati. The woman in black garments inform Iravati all her desires will come true and asks her to attend for that particular evening. Yug thinks when will Kahani come house. Saroj opens the door to search out Kahani inside with Aarti’s thali in hand. Gunjan asks her what’s she doing right here? She tells Kahani that you just did video recording in your cellphone,you have been telling that you’re leaving ceaselessly. Kahani tells I knew Gunjan you’ll be the happiest on my return. Saroj tells this isn’t your sasural and you aren’t my daughter-in-law,that is my home and can you welcome me in my very own home?

Yug tells them to not combat and he does Saroj’s aarti. Yug tells Kahani isn’t she afraid ? What was the necessity for aarti? Kahani tells with husband’s love spouse isn’t afraid of something. Yug tells I can see your innocence,reality and ease in your pretty face. Rani places rice Kalash on the door for Kahani. Yug does Kahani’s Aarti and hugs her. Kahani enters the home holding Yug’s arms.

Gunjan and Rupa convey Saroj to her room. Saroj thinks why did Yug conceal about Kahani ? Yug tells Ravikant first time I’m hiding something from mom however it’s essential now. Yug tells Kahani I don’t need to insult our relation by hiding it however he has to take care if his household’s emotions to. Yug tells it would take time in informing my household about our relation,he doesn’t need Gunjan to take any improper step or break Saroj’s belief.

Yug tells I’ll all the time be improper in Gunjan’s eyes,I’m sorry that her dream of turning into this home’s daughter-in-law broke. I didn’t love Gunjan so even when I married her,her coronary heart would have damaged on a regular basis. Saroj thinks I’ve to make Yug perceive all the things and for that I’ll have to search out his father and the dancer who made him overlook his duties.

Saroj tells Gunjan and Yug to return again to accommodate. Yug thinks all people is upset with him. Gunjan tells Yug to any extent further we are going to keep on this home solely,she tells if we keep collectively all our issues can be solved. The episode ends with Yug telling Gunjan I don’t love you.