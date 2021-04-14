LATEST

Namak Issk Ka 15th April 2021 Written Update: Kahani returns to the house.

Avatar
By
Posted on
Namak Issk Ka 15th April 2021 Written Update: Kahani returns to the house.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode began with Rani telling Kahani received’t she go to her sasural after marriage? Saroj tells she needs to go to Yug. Grandmother tells her to lie down,Yug has went to police station and he’ll return quickly. Yug involves hospital and sits close to Saroj and asks her how is she? Yug tells police discovered a lifeless physique however that’s not Kahani. Saroj thinks how simply you lied to me, I do know you married Kahani and you’ll convey her house too. Saroj tells at this time’s child lie and go away their dad and mom however you gave me your blood to save lots of me. Yug tells you possibly can come house now.

Raunak thinks the place did Yug go leaving us all within the hospital and the place is Iravati. The woman in black garments inform Iravati all her desires will come true and asks her to attend for that particular evening. Yug thinks when will Kahani come house. Saroj opens the door to search out Kahani inside with Aarti’s thali in hand. Gunjan asks her what’s she doing right here? She tells Kahani that you just did video recording in your cellphone,you have been telling that you’re leaving ceaselessly. Kahani tells I knew Gunjan you’ll be the happiest on my return. Saroj tells this isn’t your sasural and you aren’t my daughter-in-law,that is my home and can you welcome me in my very own home?

Yug tells them to not combat and he does Saroj’s aarti. Yug tells Kahani isn’t she afraid ? What was the necessity for aarti? Kahani tells with husband’s love spouse isn’t afraid of something. Yug tells I can see your innocence,reality and ease in your pretty face. Rani places rice Kalash on the door for Kahani. Yug does Kahani’s Aarti and hugs her. Kahani enters the home holding Yug’s arms.

Gunjan and Rupa convey Saroj to her room. Saroj thinks why did Yug conceal about Kahani ? Yug tells Ravikant first time I’m hiding something from mom however it’s essential now. Yug tells Kahani I don’t need to insult our relation by hiding it however he has to take care if his household’s emotions to. Yug tells it would take time in informing my household about our relation,he doesn’t need Gunjan to take any improper step or break Saroj’s belief.

Yug tells I’ll all the time be improper in Gunjan’s eyes,I’m sorry that her dream of turning into this home’s daughter-in-law broke. I didn’t love Gunjan so even when I married her,her coronary heart would have damaged on a regular basis. Saroj thinks I’ve to make Yug perceive all the things and for that I’ll have to search out his father and the dancer who made him overlook his duties.

Saroj tells Gunjan and Yug to return again to accommodate. Yug thinks all people is upset with him. Gunjan tells Yug to any extent further we are going to keep on this home solely,she tells if we keep collectively all our issues can be solved. The episode ends with Yug telling Gunjan I don’t love you.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
6
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
6
LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Arguments over Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson not taking singles, know who said what from Kumar Sangakkara to Sanjay Manjrekar

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top