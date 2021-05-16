Namak Issk Ka 17th May 2021 Written Update: Kahani finds a loophole in Iravati’s power.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Yug having severe headache and he keeps calling Kahani. Gunjan tells why do you need Kahani? Kahani starts walking towards gate of the house. Yug’s pain disappears as Kahani steps out of the house. Iravati tells she made Kahani a headache for Yug within a few days of marriage. Kahani tells Iravati might think everything is over but what has Lord Shiva’s blessing cannot be defeated by Iravati’s black powers. Kahani tells her love will win. Yug asks where is Kahani? Saroj tells Kahani is outside and will come. Yug holds Saroj hands and tells her whatever is happening is Iravati’s doing. Iravati used her powers so whenever Kahani comes near me my headache begins.

Saroj tells Yug you are educated why are you talking like this? She tells Kahani is the root of all problems. Yug tells you don’t want to listen to the truth,Kahani is my love. Saroj tells why cannot you accept Gunjan? Yug tells because she is not Kahani,Gunjan is my childhood friend not my love and love cannot happen forcefully. Saroj tells she maybe the only mother who is disappointed on seeing her husband’s image in her son. Yug asks Saroj, if he marries Gunjan none of them will be happy.

Iravati tells Yug that Gunjan is right for you. Yug tell what are you going to do next? Why don’t you finish the matter and kill me? Iravati tells can’t you see your mother’s tears? Her husband never gave her happiness and her sons are doing the same. Yug tells Iravati he accepted his love in front of everyone and he is challenging her to come in front of everybody with her powers. Yug tells he is not angry he is in love and he will continue loving no matter what she does.

Yug leaves the house looking for Kahani. Raunak tells this house has became a theatre and we need peanuts and popcorn to enjoy the drama. Kahani tells Yug why are you here ans asks him to go inside. Yug pulls Kahani close to him and tells he cannot stay away from her. Kahani tells you will stay well only if you stay away form me. Raunak tells Yug aren’t you ashamed? Mother and Grandmother are standing here. Yug tells Iravati see he is holding Kahani’s hand in front of everyone.

Yug tells Gunjan was never his love and neither will be. Yug tells Iravati he will leave this world but he won’t leave his love. Yug tells Gunjan she is his friend, and when he doesn’t love her how can he cheat on his friend? Raunak tells Saroj look at Gunjan’s condition beacause of Yug. Yug tells Raunak you don’t leave any chance to pour ghee in fire. Raunak tells Saroj not to worry he will support her in old age. Kahani tells Yug to calm down. Iravati thinks Yug is with Kahani and still he is not having headache so she has to bring Yug inside the house. Kahani asks Yug if he is having headache? Yug tells Kahani if you won’t be with me nothing good can happen. Yug asks Iravati are you scared why aren’t you doing anything now? Kahani thinks why is Iravati silent now. The episode ends with Kahani realizing maybe Iravati’s power don’t work outside the house.