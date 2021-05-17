Namak Issk Ka 18th May 2021 Written Update: Saroj accepts Kahani as her daughter-in-law.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kahani doubting if Iravati’s power don’t work outside the house. Yug brings Kahani inside the house and his head begins paining again. Yug tells Iravati now he knows her powers work only inside the house. Yug tells everyone you all did not listen to me. Yug tells this is my mother’s house and bad powers won’t stay in this house. Yug holds Iravati’s hand but Gunjan and Rupa stops Yug. Kahani stops everyone and Yug takes Iravati out of the house. Ravikant is glad watching this happen.

Yug leaves Iravati outside the house and closes the doors. Yug tells from today this house’s door are closed for Iravati and none of you will open the door. Yug tells Kahani you were right Iravati’s powers don’t work outside the house. Raunak tells how will Iravati leave without food? Saroj tells she is trying to understand whatever is happening in this house. Saroj tells she was wrong,she accepts whatever Yug and Kahani told about Iravati is true. Saroj tells to believe her that Iravati won’t do anything,Iravati is wrong and she will tell this to Iravati and she will srop Iravati.

Saroj tells now she will stand with her son’s decision. Saroj tells Gunjan she should have done this long ago,she tells she was upset with Yug’s decision but how can she understand Iravati trying to kill Yug? Saroj tells Gunjan one cannot fight with destiny so Gunjan should accept her fate. Iravati tells Yug did a mistake and now she will do something that he will never forget. Saroj tells Yug to listen to her and let Iravati inside.

Saroj tells Iravati she won’t insult her by repeating her talk. Saroj tells what Iravati did with Yug affects her,she asks all this years did she ever disrespect her? Iravati tells Saroj you made me realize two mistakes, Iravati tells she thought Yug was her son and she considered this as her own house. She asks Saroj do you remember she used to feed Yug and Gunjan together?

Saroj tells why didn’t you attack Kahani directly? Iravati tells Kahani has only one weakness and that is Yug. Raunak tells Ravikant there is some twist in story. Saroj tells Iravati your way is wrong,Yug keeps fighting. Saroj tells she told Yug that after today Iravati won’t harm Yug but she did not tell that whatever has to be done will be done by her. Saroj tells she will use love to destroy Kahani. Saroj tells Iravati to trust her that Gunjan will become this house’s daughter-in-law.

Saroj tells Iravati to apologize to Yug and Kahani. Saroj tells she has decided Kahani will become this family’s daughter in law. Saroj tells Kahani she always held her responsible for everything but now she will give her love. Saroj tells Iravati to remember her promise. Rupa tells she can’t take part in Kahani’s welcoming rituals. Gunjan tells Iravati to speak something. Saroj tells Yug and Kahani to get ready. Yug tells Saroj you have accepted Kahani and we don’t need anything more. The episode ends with Saroj leaving with Iravati.