Namak Issk Ka 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Saroj plots against Yug and Kahani – TMT Updates

Scene 1

Saroj introduces Gunjan and Rupa as her daughters-in-law to the priest. He says however solely Rupa is your daughter-in-law? Saroj says no, Gunjan bought married to Yug. The priest says then why she shouldn’t be carrying sindoor? Saroj says her marriage couldn’t full due to somebody’s curse. The priest says her marriage gained’t full as that’s destiny. Rupa says you blessed them each so why are you saying this? The priest says time modifications, what was proper previously shouldn’t be proper within the current. Gunjan says I’m sorry however Yug and I like one another and no person can change that. The priest says however you may attempt to perceive that Yug shouldn’t be your destiny however your behavior, it will likely be troublesome to depart a behavior however not unattainable. Gunjan says who’re you to determine that? Please go from there. Rupa asks Gunjan to settle down. Gunjan asks him to get misplaced and don’t come again. Rupa says sorry on Gunjan’s behalf. Gunjan says nobody can are available in between me and Yug. The priest says destiny is already in between you each. Gunjan says I’ll snatch him from destiny. The priest says love is about persistence and never about snatching, this reveals Yug shouldn’t be your love however your stubbornness. He leaves from there. Dadi says that is all taking place due to this dancer. Yug comes there. Saroj thinks Yug and Kahani bought married yesterday and the priest was right here at this time? This could’t be a coincidence. Yug asks what occurred? Gunjan says the priest got here right here and was saying some garbage, I advised him that you’re mine and can stay mine. I did the suitable factor? Yug nods. Saroj thinks I do know Yug nicely and I do know why the priest was right here at this time.

Yug tells Kahani that we’d have to inform Gunjan the reality. Kahani says she’s going to get offended, what if she realizes on her personal that you’re not made for one another? Yug says I can faux to be a foul man in her eyes and she’s going to break up with me. Saroj calls Kahani.

Kahani involves Saroj. Saroj says you had been proper, we had been blaming you for Ravi’s accident however we’re clear now that you weren’t accountable. Yug says what’s the matter? Saroj says I’ve referred to as Ravi’s physician. The physician comes there. Saroj says inform all of them. The physician says I went to satisfy Ravi on the farmhouse simply earlier than his accident. His BP was excessive and he wrote a observe. He provides the observe to Yug. Yug reads that Kahani is destroying Gunjan and Yug’s relationship, I wish to meet her and request her to depart the home. Saroj says Ravi needed to satisfy her, I do know you had been staying right here so Ravi will get up and inform everybody that you’re harmless however everyone knows you might be harmless so you may go away the home now. You already know we name dancers such as you on the marriage ceremony to bless the couple. She makes Yug stand with Gunjan and says once they get married correctly, Kahani has to come back to bless them. Saroj thinks Yug thought I might stay silent? He can’t win in opposition to me along with his tips. Gunjan asks Kahani to pack her baggage and go away. She holds Yug’s arm. Dadi asks to go away. Kahani asks Rani to deliver a pen and paper. She does. Kahani writes one thing and offers it to Yug. Yug reads that my household makes me scared, solely Kahani takes care of me so I wish to request her to not go away this home. Yug says what is that this? Kahani says I simply wish to say that if a leftie can write with a proper hand then writing turns into the identical. She tells Saroj that why you might be in a rush? When Ravi wakes up then he’ll inform the reality to everybody. It’s my proper to show myself harmless with respect, please don’t do favors on me. Dadi says you aren’t doing something to succeed in the reality. Kahani says I’ll strive, she asks Yug to go to the farmhouse and convey the CCTV footage. We’ll know when this physician went and met Ravi. Saroj says it means you might be saying the reality and we aren’t? Kahani says it will depend on the proof, she asks Yug to deliver the CCTV footage. Saroj asks Yug why he’s silent? It looks like she shouldn’t be an outsider however your spouse, is there one thing like that? You’re my son however you might be silent? She leaves from there. Dadi asks the physician to depart. Gunjan tells Yug that Kahani is staying on this home forcefully so anyone can deceive throw her out. All go away from there. Yug asks Kahani to not really feel dangerous about Gunjan’s phrases, you might be staying on this home with my permission and you’ve got a proper to remain right here. I can stay with out meals and air however not with out you. I simply need my household to cease attempting to throw you out. Kahani says Maa did what she thought was proper. Yug says I really feel you do every thing proper. How do you know there may be CCTV on the farmhouse? We didn’t know the handle. Kahani says I didn’t know however I simply stated what I believed. Yug says what? I didn’t know my spouse is so good. He pulls her nearer, Kahani says anyone can see us. She laughs and runs from there.

Scene 2

Saroj comes into the kitchen, Dolly is coughing so Saroj asks her to depart. Saroj says Yug is following the fallacious path, easy methods to deliver him again? Rupa comes there and says Yug is a part of your coronary heart, he’s with you solely. Saroj says I’m not blind, I can see every thing. Rupa says don’t fear, every thing shall be high quality. Saroj says I’ll belief your phrases. She asks her to not fear. Saroj thinks no matter is going on is fallacious, I’ve to go to the place the place this all began, the place the place I by no means went.

Rani asks Kahani why Yug is fearful of Gunjan? Can’t he inform her that you’re his spouse. Kahani says he’s not scared, he simply doesn’t wish to damage anybody. He remembers his father left him however he additionally remembers his father used to like him. He is an efficient man that’s why I like him. Rani says he’s the very best and you might be too. Rani tells Kahani that anybody can be offended in your house however you might be so good and never jealous of Gunjan. You’re the tremendous finest. Kahani says I’m fortunate to get siblings such as you. Now I’ve bought a very good husband too, you will note quickly the entire household will take heed to Yug. Rani says you like him quite a bit. Kahani laughs.

Yug and Gunjan are on the bike. Yug is driving quick. Gunjan will get scared and asks him to cease. He stops. Gunjan asks why he was driving so quick? Yug says I wish to inform you one thing, I don’t understand how nevertheless it’s necessary. She says what occurred? Yug says I all the time wish to drive quick and I need my spouse to not be fearful of it however maintain me tightly. In the event you sit behind me then you’ll not be blissful and I can’t be blissful both, it will likely be a compromise. I don’t wish to compromise, I wish to love and marry which I’ve completed. I’ve married Kahani, she is my love and now my spouse. I didn’t wish to idiot you that’s why I’m telling you this, you’ll all the time be my good friend however I’ve given my coronary heart to Kahani. I’ll discover a good boy for you. Gunjan cries and says you married her? Do you like her? Yug nods. Gunjan takes a knife from a vendor and says you ended every thing, I’ll kill myself. she stabs herself… all of it seems to be Yug’s dream. Gunjan asks Yug what occurred? Why had been you driving so quick? Yug says sorry. Gunjan says let’s have coconut water, Yug says I’m not within the temper. Gunjan says don’t say no, we used to exit on a regular basis earlier than. Yug seems to be on.

The episode ends.



