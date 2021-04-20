Namak Issk Ka 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kahani and Yug give a test for their love – TMT Updates

Namak Issk Ka twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Yug involves Suraiya’s home as he’s nervous about Kahani. Suraiya smirks and welcomes him. He asks the place is Kahani? Suraiya says she is secure and coming quickly, I’m.. Yug says I don’t care who you’re however I do know what you’re. I got here right here solely as a result of I needed to let you understand to keep away from Kahani in any other case I’ll burn you and this home down. Suraiya says that is my place and I take all choices right here. You may not need to know my identify however hear my lover’s identify. He’s Nishikant Pratap Rajput (Yug’s father). Yug glares at her. She says now you have an interest? I’m Suraiya. Yug is about to assault her however Kahani comes there and grabs him. Yug says she destroyed my mother’s life, I’ll end her. Suraiya says you’ll kill me first after which Kahani as she is like me too. Yug says no, she will not be such as you. Suraiya says why? Didn’t she dance for a crowd? Didn’t she lure an viewers? If she is like me then she is going to do every little thing that I did. Yug and Kahani look on. Suraiya offers a ebook to Yug and says all dancers and their lovers’ names are written on this. It has my identify and three lovers that I’ve destroyed additionally. Yug opens the ebook and reads it. Suraiya tells Kahani that Ronak did every little thing unhealthy with you so take revenge on him, why are you destroying Yug’s life? You each acquired married too, I do know every little thing. Suraiya asks Kahani when his household will get to find out about this marriage then will they settle for you? You each could have children sooner or later so this society would settle for them? Kahani you understand the reply to all this so I simply needed to remind you. Suraiya tells Yug that you just suppose I destroyed your loved ones but when a lover desires to burn himself then it’s his selection. Your father couldn’t keep away from the flame however you’ll be able to keep away from Kahani in any other case she can be telling your story sometime like me. She tells Yug to not deliver his identify on this ebook. Suraiya tells Kahani that our names tarnish good individuals’s reputations. She asks why are they nonetheless hiding their marriage? You’ll have to combat with everybody however Yug will get drained quickly. He might need cash for you however not a spot in his coronary heart for you, simply take the cash and go away. Suraiya says there isn’t a future for each of you. Suraiya tells Yug that your loved ones loves you and may spend cash for you. You will have cash so spend on Kahani however you will get many fishes like her along with your cash. Why are you settling down for one fish? She asks Yug what’s his resolution? Kahani says she is correct, my previous will all the time observe me, when a lady will get married, she turns into a spouse, a daughter-in-law however we tried a lot, they nonetheless take me as a dancer. My previous won’t ever depart me alone, it’s my shadow. No one will settle for our relationship and our youngsters, she is correct, we must always take the correct resolution on the proper time. Yug glares at Suraiya and offers her the ebook. He asks her to put in writing to Kahani-Yug’s identify within the lovers’ checklist. He says love may give respect to a dancer, it may convert Chamcham rani to Kahani. He tells Kahani that I’m your shadow now so cease losing time in attempting to do away with me. He tells Suraiya that I’m completely happy to fulfill you as I now know that there was no love between you and my father as then it wouldn’t finish, he wouldn’t depart you. If I’m the sky then Kahani is my moon which lighted my life. Kahani smiles and tells Suraiya that I may have answered you again however I needed Yug to reply you. We’d have the identical professions however our fates are completely completely different. You possibly can hold cash and lecture with you, I simply want my love with me. She tells Suraiya to by no means intrude in her and Yug’s life once more. I received’t be silent subsequent time. She holds Yug’s hand and begins leaving however Suraiya throws a glasses close to them. Suraiya smirks and says Kahani the trail you’re strolling on is harder than strolling on these glass items. Present me in case you can stroll on this path so I do know you’re able to stroll the trail of affection. Yug says what is that this garbage? Suraiya’s goons seize Yug. Kahani says what is that this? Suraiya says this can be a check of affection, are you able to attain Yug by strolling on the glass items? Yug says you received’t do it Kahani. Kahani says I’ll stroll this path for myself, I’ll check my love earlier than anybody can. Kahani takes off her sneakers and begins strolling ont he glass items. Yug is damage to see her toes bleed. Extra piya performs as they each have a look at one another. Yug says no Kahani. Kahani cries in ache however retains strolling on the glass items. Yug pushes the goons away and runs to Kahani. He picks her up. Suraiya says what are you doing? She has to move her love check. Yug says she move all of the exams however not alone. He takes off his sneakers and begins strolling on the glass peices whereas holding Kahani in his arms. Kahani cries for him. Suraiya is confused.

Saroj is sitting in her home when she will get Suraiya’s name. She says I don’t know if it’s a excellent news or not. Suraiya says I attempted so much however Yug-Kahani’s relationship can’t be damaged, I failed as a result of their relationship will not be primarily based on greed or deceit however primarily based on real love. I don’t know in case you can take this as a excellent news or not. She ends the decision. Saroj says this can be a unhealthy information, it confirms that my destiny is black however I’ll wipe it away. I’ll write my destiny as a mom now. I misplaced to a dancer earlier than however I’ll win over this one.

The episode ends.

