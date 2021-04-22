Namak Issk Ka 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gunjan intoxicates Yug – TMT Updates

Namak Issk Ka twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Yug makes Kahani sit on the bench and appears at her bleeding toes. He says I’ll deliver drugs. Kahani says no, you’re injured so I’ll go. Yug says I’m your husband. Kahani says so? You took me in your arms and received injured so I’ll go now. Yug says don’t argue with me, I’ll deliver ointment. A person tells Kahani to let him go, you’re fortunate to get a romantic companion like him. Yug says see, I’m changing into romantic too, Kahani smiles. Yug goes from there. Kahani says he walked on glasses for his love, that’s probably the most romantic factor ever.

Gunjan is on the lookout for Yug. Saroj involves her and offers her sleeping tablets. She tells Gunjan to offer it to Yug tonight and make Yug yours tonight. If you happen to make him a father then he’ll turn out to be your husband absolutely. Gunjan appears on and asks if this will probably be proper? Saroj says every thing is honest in love and struggle. What I didn’t do, you must do now.

Yug cleans Kahani’s toes and applies ointment. She winces in ache. Yug says in case you are like this then how will we make our youngsters robust? Kahani smiles listening to that. Yug bandages her toes. Kahani says you possibly can’t even bandage it rightly. Yug says I’ll study this too, as soon as we are going to inform everybody then we are going to dwell collectively then we could have youngsters.. Kahani says have some disgrace. Yug says then how will youngsters be born? Kahani blushes and thanks him for the bandage.

Ronak involves Ravi’s room and appears round. He sees comatose Ravi and says the place is Iravati? He says I don’t have cash, we’re each in a worse state of affairs. I’m poorer than Uganda proper now, whom ought to I curse when all are my very own individuals? You don’t even have cash for me. He appears at Ravi’s gold rings and says not proper now, I’ll use them when the situation worsens. I’ll come again quickly. He goes from there and says my brother has destroyed my life. I’ve nobody to speak to on this home, I’m a tragic character. Rupa comes there and says our child could have a tragic life as a result of he has received a father such as you. Ronak says why do you retain taunting me? No matter is going on is all of your fault, I’ve harm a scarred girl that’s why I’ve received this curse. I used to splurge cash at events and now I’m sulking and not using a penny? He asks her to have an apple, it’s good for you and the infant. Rupa glares at him. Ronak says my situation is dangerous, I used to throw cash away and wouldn’t even understand it, I don’t have a single penny in my pocket proper now. I do know you’re miffed with me however I’m your husband, are you able to neglect every thing for a minute and provides some cash to me? Rupa says don’t fear, I’m right here. She takes off her mangalsutra and says it’s ineffective for me so you should use it. Ronak asks if she has gone loopy? Yug and Kahani come there. Yug says nothing might be extra shameful Ronak. Rupa sees their toes injured and asks what occurred? Yug says nothing, we received harm a bit. All come there. Gunjan says how did you each get harm collectively? Yug says we each went out collectively. Soarj asks Gunjan to be silent. Juhi asks the place did they go collectively? Rani asks Kahani what occurred? Kahani says I’m advantageous, she goes with Rani. Yug stops Saroj and says I’ve to speak to you. Saroj says you’re injured so go and take a relaxation, I’ve some work. Yug says you don’t have 2 minutes for me? Saroj says I’ve to use oil to Gunjan’s hair. Yug nods and leaves from there. Saroj thinks after tonight Yug will take heed to me solely.

At evening time, Gunjan places intoxication liquid in Yug’s milk and says I by no means thought we could have a wedding evening like this however I don’t have a alternative.

Yug brings milk for Kahani. She says you drink it. Yug says anybody will deliver milk for me however I’ve to do that for you. Kahani says I don’t prefer it. Yug says to drink it as a medication. He makes her drink along with his personal palms. Kahani sees Gunjan coming and leaves from there. Gunjan comes there and says I’ve introduced milk for you, it’s going to heal your wound. He drinks it. Saroj appears at them and says I didn’t wish to do it however when youngsters go on a unsuitable path, moms need to deliver them again heading in the right direction. If tonight goes as deliberate then every thing will probably be advantageous. Gunjan takes Yug to her room whereas Kahani goes to her room. Saroj says Kahani entered this home, my son’s life however I received’t allow you to come inbetween Yug and Gunjan.

Yug involves the room and tells Gunjan that my head is dizzy. Gunjan asks him to lie on the mattress. She begins massaging his head and asks how is she wanting? Yug says I’m feeling bizarre. Gunjan asks him to lie down, she places him on mattress.

kahani sits on her mattress and waits for Yug’s name. She will get a name from Yug and asks if he can’t sleep? Saroj comes there and takes the telephone from Kahani. Yug tells on name that he feels dizzy. Saroj hears it and ends the decision earlier than Kahani may hear him. She asks her to sleep. Saroj locks her room door and sits there. Kahani says what are you doing? Saroj says you each meet one another each evening, if you wish to struggle with me complete evening then you possibly can or you possibly can fall asleep.

Yug is making an attempt to name Kahani however her telephone is off. He says I’ve to go and examine on her. He turns to see Gunjan standing there in a nightie. She seductively appears at him. She comes close to him and tries to seduce him. She pushes him on the mattress and lies on him. She places a blanket over them and turns off the lights.

The episode ends

Replace Credit score to: Atiba