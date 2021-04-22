Namak Issk Ka 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Saroj makes an evil plan.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Yug telling Kahani he’ll convey medication for her. Kahani tells you’ll sit and I’ll convey medication for you. Yug tells slowly I’m turning into romantic too. Kahani thinks you walked on glass on your love who could be extra romantic than you. Saroj provides some medication to Gunjan and tells him to make Yug her personal tonight by mixing it in his meals. Saroj tells Gunjan that if Yug turns into father he’ll change into your husband too. Gunjan asks if it could be okay to take action? Saroj tells all the things is honest in love and battle. Yug cleans Kahani’s wound and applies bandage.

Raunak is in search of cash and asks Ravikant the place is Iravati shall I encourage on temple now? Raunak tells my coronary heart is paining and I don’t even know whom to curse as a result of they’re all my relations solely. Raunak tells Ravikant to tell him if he wants something and sits on couch. He tells my title is Raunak however there’s simply loneliness in my life. Rupa tells my youngster is unfortunate as a result of he has a father such as you. Raunak tells her all that is taking place is due to you. Individuals used to do occasion in title however have a look at me now I’m consuming apple. He tells apple is sweet for well being so even it is best to do it. Raunak tells there’s not even a single penny in my pocket,he tells I’m your husband so please give me some cash in case you have something.

Rupa opens her mangalsutra and offers it to Raunak and tells that is of no use so to me perhaps will probably be of some use to you. Rupa asks what occurred to Yug? Juhi asks the place did you two go? Rani asks Kahani what occurred to her? Yug tells Saroj he has one thing necessary to speak along with her. Saroj tells she has some necessary work and asks Yug to relaxation. She thinks after tonight Yug goes to pay attention solely to her. Gunjan mixes the drugs in Yug’s milk and brings it to Yug. Yug provides milk to Kahani and asks her to drink it. Gunjan tells Yug to drink milk and it’ll assist him loosen up. Saroj tells it’s mom’s responsibility to convey youngsters again on proper monitor,she tells if all the things goes in line with her plan all the things will likely be alright.

Saroj tells tonight I gained’t let Kahani are available between Yug and Kahani. Gunjan takes Yug contained in the room and he begins feeling dizzy. Gunjan tells him to lie on mattress and await her. Kahani will get a name from Yug however Saroj snatches her telephone and locks the door from inside. She tells Kahani you need to spend this evening with me,now you possibly can determine if you wish to struggle with me or sleep. Gunjan tries to seduce Yug whereas Saroj retains a watch on Kahani. Gunjan throws Yug on mattress and the episode ends along with her turning off the lights.