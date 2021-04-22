ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Saroj makes an evil plan.

Avatar
By
Posted on
Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Iravati’s dirty plan against Kahani, Rajput’s suffers
Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Iravati’s soiled plan towards Kahani, Rajput’s suffers

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Yug telling Kahani he’ll convey medication for her. Kahani tells you’ll sit and I’ll convey medication for you. Yug tells slowly I’m turning into romantic too. Kahani thinks you walked on glass on your love who could be extra romantic than you. Saroj provides some medication to Gunjan and tells him to make Yug her personal tonight by mixing it in his meals. Saroj tells Gunjan that if Yug turns into father he’ll change into your husband too. Gunjan asks if it could be okay to take action? Saroj tells all the things is honest in love and battle. Yug cleans Kahani’s wound and applies bandage.

Raunak is in search of cash and asks Ravikant the place is Iravati shall I encourage on temple now? Raunak tells my coronary heart is paining and I don’t even know whom to curse as a result of they’re all my relations solely. Raunak tells Ravikant to tell him if he wants something and sits on couch. He tells my title is Raunak however there’s simply loneliness in my life. Rupa tells my youngster is unfortunate as a result of he has a father such as you. Raunak tells her all that is taking place is due to you. Individuals used to do occasion in title however have a look at me now I’m consuming apple. He tells apple is sweet for well being so even it is best to do it. Raunak tells there’s not even a single penny in my pocket,he tells I’m your husband so please give me some cash in case you have something.

Rupa opens her mangalsutra and offers it to Raunak and tells that is of no use so to me perhaps will probably be of some use to you. Rupa asks what occurred to Yug? Juhi asks the place did you two go? Rani asks Kahani what occurred to her? Yug tells Saroj he has one thing necessary to speak along with her. Saroj tells she has some necessary work and asks Yug to relaxation. She thinks after tonight Yug goes to pay attention solely to her. Gunjan mixes the drugs in Yug’s milk and brings it to Yug. Yug provides milk to Kahani and asks her to drink it. Gunjan tells Yug to drink milk and it’ll assist him loosen up. Saroj tells it’s mom’s responsibility to convey youngsters again on proper monitor,she tells if all the things goes in line with her plan all the things will likely be alright.

Saroj tells tonight I gained’t let Kahani are available between Yug and Kahani. Gunjan takes Yug contained in the room and he begins feeling dizzy. Gunjan tells him to lie on mattress and await her. Kahani will get a name from Yug however Saroj snatches her telephone and locks the door from inside. She tells Kahani you need to spend this evening with me,now you possibly can determine if you wish to struggle with me or sleep. Gunjan tries to seduce Yug whereas Saroj retains a watch on Kahani. Gunjan throws Yug on mattress and the episode ends along with her turning off the lights.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top