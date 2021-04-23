Namak Issk Ka 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Yug has to make a difficult decision.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Gunjan telling Yug we’re husband and spouse in true sense now. Kahani tells she warned Yug upfront. Yug tells he didn’t drink the milk Gunjan introduced for him final night time and flashback reveals him not consuming it. Gunjan tells if I inform the world everybody will consider me. Yug tells the world believes in proof and I’ve proof. Yug reveals recording of final night time in his cellphone during which he tells Gunjan I’m not effectively and falls asleep. The flashback reveals Gunjan telling everybody will consider me even when I inform lie. Gunjan breaks Yug’s cellphone and leaves from there. Yug tells Gunjan you need to construct a relation with me by blackmailing. Gunja leaves from there saying atleast I need to construct a relationship.

Kahani tells Yug she can’t share you with anybody. Yug tells our names are one now. Kahani tells I don’t like hiding our relation anymore. Yug tells it’s time to take this downside to mom now and he brings Kahani to Saroj. Yug tells Saroj I’ll say clearly, I like Kahani and I married her with all of the rituals. Kahani tells Saroj to present her an opportunity and she is going to show herself a very good daughter-in-law. Saroj slaps Yug and tells you left Gunjan lots in the past,I used to be ready so that you can unfastened your disgrace and are available to tell about this. Yug tells he’s talking simply the reality and tells he loves Kahani and he or she can provide him any punishment she desires however can’t seperate him from her.

Saroj asks Yug did you neglect my ache which I bought because of a dancer like her? Saroj tells I’m being punished for being spouse and now I will probably be punished for being a mom. Yug tells Kahani that is between me and mom so that you don’t communicate in between. Saroj tells you broke my belief and perception and introduced me on my knees. Saroj asks Yug what are you going to inform Gunjan? Saroj inform your dream is an insult that may destroy our complete household. Saroj begs Yug to not repeat the error his father.

Yug tells there is just one similarity between Suraiya and Kahani that’s their career. Yug tells why are you punishing Kahani for that girl’s mistake? Yug tells father promised his spouse that he received’t go away her and I made the identical promise to my spouse. Father broke his promise however I received’t break my promise as a result of I’ve learnt it from you. Yug tells I can provide my coronary heart however I received’t give Kahani and now I’m going to inform this fact to everybody. Saroj tells I can’t provide you with my blessings however I provides you with a alternative,take Kahani with you and go away from right here.

Saroj tells she is going to give all his property to Gunjan. Saroj tells you’ll be able to have Kahani however you’ll unfastened your mom. She tells I realized to depart with out my husband and now she is going to be taught to depart with out her son. Saroj tells Yug you’ll be able to preserve each your coronary heart and Kahani however neglect your relation along with your mom. Saroj tells you’ll watch my lifeless face tomorrow when you can’t do that and leaves from there telling Yug to make his resolution. The episode finish with Kahani hugging Yug.