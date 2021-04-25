ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Namak Issk Ka twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
Dadi is having breakfast. Saroj asks Gunjan to come back and have breakfast. Yug and Kahani come there. Yug tells Kahani that you should have breakfast with me right this moment. Kahani says Maa received’t prefer it. Yug says I’ll do what I like to any extent further. He takes the tea from Dolly and asks Kahani to come back with him. All look on. Kahani serves tea to everybody. Gunjan asks Saroj what is occurring? Yug says that is taking place as a result of Kahani doesn’t lie and plot, in contrast to some folks. Kahani provides tea to Saroj however Saroj throws it away. Saroj says they each are on this facet so we are going to go on the otherside. She leaves from there. Dadi says this drama occurs every single day. All of them go away. Yug

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top