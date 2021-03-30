Namak Issk Ka 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Gunjan’s devious plan – Telly Updates

Namak Issk Ka 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The episode begins with Yug listening to a story. The narrator tells him that the movie will be a big hit. His story reminds Yug of Rani. He decides to call Rani. He asks where she is, she jokes and says that she is sitting near ganga with her legs soaked in Ganga. He also says that he is in Himalayas having ice cream. He asks if she has told anyone about the earrings he gave her. She says no.
Rupa goes to the hospital to get Baba’s routine checkup done. Rounak and Gunjan meet a guy who gives her a powder to be mixed in rice. It is supposed to be an explosive mix. Gunjan mixes the rice with that powder.
Everyone is seen in the holi pujan. Iravat asks everyone to hold the rice in hand for the offering. Kahani is asked to offer when everyone from the family is done. After Gunjan is done, she mixes the explosive powder in the rice. Everyone offers rice in the Holika. Kahani also does the same while looking at Gunjan and Iravat. Gunjan is surprised that she is safe and nothing happened to her.
In the flashback, Kahani is seen coming out with the place of rice when some of it falls near a diya and catches fire. She realizes that Gunjan has mixed something in the rice. She switches the rice with new ones. Yug asks Kahani what she wished for, she says wishes never come true. When she asks him says I wished for you to be happy wherever you are.
Rupa comes home late and puts the rice on a plate for the offering. Iravat slaps Gunjan and asks how Kahani is still safe. She says that she does not know, she did everything according to the plan but God knows what happened. Rupa goes for Holika Pujan. Kahani and Gunjan rush for her aid. Kahani saves her, Rupa asks what just happened. Kahani asks Gunjan to tell her the truth. Rupa also asks the same question from Gunjan. Gunjan’s silence is considered a yes and Rupa slaps her.
The episode ends.
