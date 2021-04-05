ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka 5th April 2021 Written Update: Iravati devices a new plan to kill Kahani

Namak Issk Ka 5th April 2021 Written Update: Iravati devices a new plan to kill Kahani

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

The episode starts with Yug thinks about Kahani asking him what is she to him? He imagines Kahani appearing everywhere and asking him the same question again and again. Gunjan tells Yug that Rupa is pregnant and so there is a party. Iravati asks Rupa why did you inform Kahani about our pregnancy before us? Saroj tells you tell me every small thing but why did you give this good news to Kahani first? Rupa tells this is a matter of worry for me,what am I going to tell him when this kid comes into world that his father left his mother for someone else? I was talking all this to myself and Kahani overheard it. Raunak gave me all the pain and Kahani has always helped me and my kid and this mother will be forever grateful to her.

Iravati tells Gunjan that Rupa didn’t let Kahani leave this house today. Yug follows Kahani inside the house and tells her to listen to him,he tells Kahani to forgive him he really doesn’t remember what happened last day. Kahani doesn’t listen to Yug and tells I am angry and I am not going to listen to anything you say and pushes him out of the house. Yug tells now I will find the answer to you question and soon I will end all confusion. Iravati tells Kahani’s picture that today she is going to make Kahani fall.

Yug tells Kahani to say something,he says when I didn’t want to listen to you,you used to speak so much and eat my head but today I want you to speak but you are silent. Kahani thinks those who wants to understand can understand silence too. Yug tells he is leaving from there. Iravati tells soon the candles will light up and it would be Kahani’s last night.

Kahani tells Lucky and Rani this big people cannot understand feeling of people like us. Yug broke my trust and I am never going to speak to him again. Iravati lights candles around Kahani’s picture and tells with the melting of candles Kahani will come under her control and soon she will become her puppet. Yug asks Rani where is Kahani? Rani taunts Yug it is better that she stays in her room because people keep forgetting things after saying eating anything.

Saroj tells Kahani shouldn’t have stayed back when Rupa asked her to do so. Saroj asks Kahani not to come in function. Kahani tells her not to worry she won’t come down. She asks Kahani what is she making? Kahani tells it is a picture of Yug. Saroj tells you can keep the picture but please return my son to me. Kahani tells your son will always be yours and I will keep my promise and leave as soon as Ravikant gains consciousness.

Yug keeps calling Kahani and she keeps rejecting his calls. Rani tells Yug girls like it when someone makes them feel special. Kahani finally picks up Yug’s call and ask why are you calling me again and again? Kahani tells your mother has warned me not to come down. Yug tells if we won’t talk and spend time together how will I find out the answer? Kahani tells did you forget mother has warned me not to come down. Yug tells I am waiting for you.

Kahani comes down and tells all family members should be present in the picture otherwise it will look incomplete. Saroj asks Kahani why did she come down? Kahani tells her to smile or the photo won’t look good. Some guest tries to insult Kahani but Rupa defends her. Iravati asks Rupa why are you defending Kahani so much? Rupa tells we should share hapiness to increase it. Iravati leaves from the party to her room and the candles have almost melted and episode ends with Iravati gaining control over Kahani.

