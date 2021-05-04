Namak Issk Ka 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kahani comes back to Yug’s house

Namak Issk Ka 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Yug sits on the street and recalls how he got to know about Kahani’s abortion. He recalls their moments and says why?

Kahani is sadly sitting in the hospital. Rani comes to her and says they are very bad, we should go from here. Kahani looks on.

The family brings Gunjan home. Iravati asks Rupa to take Gunjan to her room. Iravati taunts Saroj to keep her door closed as the shameless wind can come inside. She is about to close the door but Kahani comes there. Iravati whispers to her to leave. Kahani says you asked me to lie but didn’t ask me to leave the house, I lied to protect Yug but not to leave him. Saroj asks her to leave as we will beat you. Kahani says you can beat me if you want. She tells Rani that we will stay here as I am a daughter-in-law of this house. She goes to her room.

Ravi tries to get up. Gunjan and Rupa come to him. Ravi sees Kahani going to her room and points at her. Rupa asks him to lie down.

Saroj tells Kahani that you are so shameless. Kahani says you can tell me anything as you are my mother-in-law. Saroj says you are so cheap, you were two-timing with brothers? Kahani says if I am shameless then what about your son Ronak? Ronak says you always have to bring me in all this. Saroj asks him to stop it. Ronak says nobody is ready to talk to me. Dadi asks him to shut up. Gunjan says boys are like that but this Kahani is at fault, she should leave the house. Kahani says you people keep asking me to leave the house but I won’t. Don’t you get bored by repeating the same thing? She asks Gunjan to go and rest, I am not going anywhere. Iravati tells Kahani that a man cannot bear cheating, Yug will come and throw you out of the house. Kahani says if he asks me then I will leave but not when you say that.

Scene 2

Yug is sadly eating ice cream but it falls from his hands.

Rupa tells Gunjan to rest, you don’t need to fight right now. Gunjan says Yug will throw her out of the house. I am sad that Ronak did that with you but I am sure Kahani must have lured him, your husband’s mistake has saved my life. Rupa leaves from there. Gunjan calls Yug and says Kahani has come back to the house, come here and throw her out. Yug gets and angry and drives away.

Ronak comes to Rupa and says you are miffed with me? Rupa says I knew your reality so I don’t care about anything now. She leaves from there. Ronak says she was behaving normally? There is something going on.

Kahani comes to Rupa and says I want to talk to you. All treat me like a stranger in this house but you are like an elder sister to me, I want you to fight for me like you do for Gunjan but I am not that lucky. I have accepted you as an elder sister so I will accept your blame that I was bearing your husband’s baby. Rupa stops her and says I was helpless, Yug wouldn’t agree to anyone else so I had to lie to him. I know there was nothing between you and Ronak but my husband is so cheap that he is taking advantage of this situation also. I always thought you were a bad woman but you are a nice girl, I am sorry for not being your elder sister. Kahani says you have killed my relationship but I forgive you as an elder sister. She hugs her and cries.

Iravati says Yug will come back and throw Kahani out. Yug comes back. Iravati says she is a characterless woman so she can’t stay here. Yug asks where is Kahani? Saroj says in her room, he goes there. Dadi says what if he kills her? Iravati says he should. Saroj says we just want Kahani to leave the house.

Yug comes to Kahani’s room and glares at her. Kahani says Yug? He takes his photo from her and throws it away. He holds her hand and drags her from there. All look on. Ronak thinks Yug should throw her out so I can take care of her. Yug tells the family that I married Kahani so I have the right to her future but I don’t have a right to her past, I have forgotten everything that happened in the past, I started a new life with her so I don’t care about her past. Ronak says you don’t care that I was in her past? Yug says no. Kahani smiles.

The episode ends.

