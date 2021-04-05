Namak Issk Ka 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Yug thinks Kahani left the house – Telly Updates

Namak Issk Ka 6th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Scene 1
Kahani gets trapped by Iravati’s black magic and starts going to the roof. Yug is dancing at the party with Gunjan and doesn’t see her. Kahani makes her video in which she records some message (muted). She Puts her phone there and goes to the roof end. Kahani stands on the roof and is about to jump from there. She jumps from the roof but falls in a truck with grass in it so she gets saved. Otherside Iravati faints due to her powerful magic.
Rani comes to Yug and says Kahani is missing. Yug says she was here only, I will look for her. Patanga says I searched everywhere. Rupa says I will look for her. Dadi asks them to stop it. Saroj asks Yug if she is so important to you? Yug ignores her and calls Kahani. Gunjan says she is missing but Yug is worried? Yug says she is not picking the call, he says I will go and look for her. He goes from there. Dadi says he has gone mad.
Yug comes out of the house and calls Kahani. He goes on the road with Rani and looks for her. Rani cries so he consoles her and says we will find her. Let’s go home now.
Yug comes home and says where did she go? Saroj says it’s a happy moment that she is gone. Rani says what if someone kidnapped her? Dadi says your sister has to do a drama every day. Gunjan tells Yug that it’s her drama so you can go and look for her, just forget about her. Ronak says I found her phone and there is a video in it. Yug looks at her video in which Kahani says that I can’t see a dancer’s shadow on Rupa’s baby, I am leaving this house so that baby doesn’t get taunted. I have sent Lucky to the village, ask Rani to go back home as well. The video ends. Yug says how can she do this? Ronak says she did it and made this video for us. Dadi asks Rani to go from there now. Yug says Rani won’t go anywhere. Saroj says why? Yug says Rani is my responsibility if Kahani is not here. Rupa thinks Kahani saved my baby so I have to take care of her sister. Rupa says Yug is right. Ronak asks her to worry about her baby. Yug tells Ronak to have humanity but you are useless. Gunjan tells Yug you are responsible for me as well. Rani says it’s okay Yug, Kahani asked me to leave this house so I am not going to stay here. She leaves from there. Yug looks on. Ronak thinks Rani and Lucky will be my way to reach Kahani.
Rani is packing her stuff and cries. She recalls Kahani telling her that these people don’t understand her emotions. Rani says did she really leave or it’s some ploy? Rupa comes there and says your didi is like that, she didn’t leave when everyone tried to but she cares about kids a lot so she left for my baby. Rani says she is like that. Rupa says she will meet you. She gives her money and says you will need it. Rani says I can’t take it. Rupa says I am giving it to you as a sister. Rupa hugs her and smiles. Saroj comes there and asks if they are done? Saroj asks Rani how much you love your sister? Rani says more than anyone. Saroj says then don’t come back to this house. Just go from here. Rani says I will be hungry but won’t come back to this house. Saroj asks her to pack her bags and leave. Rupa asks her to take care of herself and leaves from there with Saroj.
Rani brings her luggage in the lounge and starts leaving. She tells Yug that you didn’t do right with Kahani. Yug says what did I do? Rani says you will find answers. Yug says I don’t want you to leave like this. Kahani would take you with her. Rani says we had to leave this house someday. They both left so I have to go as well. She starts leaving, Yug tries to stop her but Saroj pulls him back and says I know how to stop you. Gunjan says she will go to Kahani, she is her responsibility and not yours. Yug says leave me alone. Saroj says she is gone so stay here. Ronak says Iravati messaged that she had to leave for some work. Yug says first Kahani left and then Iravati.. if Iravati is behind Kahani’s disappearance then it won’t be good. Gunjan and Saroj hold Yug so he can’t leave. Ronak says you can’t move now. He leaves from there.
Saroj has tied Yug to a chair. Yug says till when you will keep me tied? Saroj says till you know who is your family. Dadi tells Yug that dancer is not your family, you should be on our side. Saroj asks him to stop running behind Kahani. Juhi brings tea for them. Ronak says Kahani must have left the city by now so Yug can’t reach them. He asks Juhi to untie him. Yug gets up from the chair. Ronak tells him that Kahani was right, she did everything for my baby but what did you do for your family? You are running away from your responsibilities. Rupa says she has left to let her be now. Kahani won’t leave Rani alone, she will take her with her. Gunjan tells Yug that I understand you got attached to her but you have to understand Kahani is a bad habit so you have to forget her. Rupa asks Yug to let them be. Juhi gives him and asks him to calm down. Yug leaves from there.
Yug sits with Ravi who is sleeping. Yug says I did a mistake, I couldn’t do anything for Kahani but I want to now. You become fine soon and tell her about her family so I can reunite her with them. The family is right that Kahani fulfilled her responsibilities but I didn’t. I will fulfill my duty as a friend and for Gunjan as well. You just become fine soon. Ronak hears it and I am worried about my milky white.
Patanga gets a call from someone and says someone jumped from a building near our house? Ronak hears it and asks who? Patanga says I don’t know the full story. He goes to make breakfast. Ronak says what if Iravati did something with Kahani? Where is she? Give me some hint to find her. He asks Bhole Nath to help him find her. You can’t my love story like this. Do something and make me find her so I can start a new life with her.
Kahani is still in the trunk and is unconscious. The truck stops near a mandir. The driver sees her in the car and tells his father. They call a doctor. The family brings Kahani to the house. A doctor comes to check her and says I think we are late. The woman asks him to try and bring her back. A person died in this house so we can’t let her die also.
Yug prays to Bhole Nath to not snatch Kahani from Lucky and Rani. Take care of Kahani and protect her.
The episode ends.
Update Credit to: Atiba