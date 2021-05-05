Namak Issk Ka 6th May 2021 Written Update: Yug and Kahani come closer.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode begins with Yug telling we don’t have any power on our past so he doesn’t care what happened in past. Yug tells he is a normal human being so he was very angry when came to know about the abortion but Yug thought if Kahani would have forgave me if the mistake would have been made by me. Kahani tells she would have been hurt a lot but she would have stayed with Yug. Yug tells he will do the same. Yug tells he loves Kahani truly and Kahani is his and he is a part of all her mistakes.

Yug tells Kahani made a mistake so he will forgive her but he will stay by her side. Yug tells Kahani won’t go anywhere from his life or his house. Yug tells Dolly to make tea for everyone,today he will drink tea with his wife and entire family. Gunjan tells why just make tea,distribute sweets everywhere. Yug tells Gunjan he grew up but she is still a kid. Saroj slaps Yug and asks are you a man’s kid? Yug tells he is child of his mother so how can he leave Kahani? Raunak tells he knows to take care of his family like mother. Iravati tells Raunak is telling the truth. Raunak tells he gave money to Kahani for getting aborted. Rupa thinks Raunak will always think of his gain and her decision of leaving him is absolutely correct.

Yug tells Kahani to forgive him because of what he said to her in hospital. Yug tells in this society we always blame the girl. We laugh and ignore the boys mistake but we blame the girl for all her mistakes. Yug tells when Rupa told me about the abortion he was angry only on Kahani but he was wrong because there was no love in his anger. Yug tells he forgot love is pure gold but he won’t forget it. Kahani tells him not to ask for forgiveness and hugs him with Oo Sajanva playing in background. Yug tells one day everything will be alright and from now we are one forever. Yug kisses Kahani on forhead. Saroj and Dolly watch Yug and Kahani hug each other.

Dolly tells she thought Yug will push Kahani out of house but they are even more closer. Iravati tells Raunak today you became a part of the game but now you should know the rules. Rupa remembers Kahani calling her elder sister and she tells Iravati that she cannot continue this anymore. Iravati tells you are my daughter so keep holding my fingers or she will kick her out of the house.

Yug calls everyone downstairs and tells from today Kahani is also a member of this family and she will eat with us on dining table. Gunjan tells what will happen to me? What will happen to my mangalsutra and what will happen to our relation? Kahani tells accept your fate and move forward and apologizes to her. Iravati tells Gunjan to stop giving suicide threats and the episode ends with Iravati telling Gunjan not to give threats and go back to her room.