Namak Issk Ka 7th April 2021 Written Update: Kahani gains consciousness.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Rani is sitting on a park bench. Raunak’s men inform him that he has found Rani nad Raunak tells him to keep an eye on her. The doctor begins Kahani’s treatment. Yug thinks it is true that Kahani,Rani and Lucky had to leave on day or other. Doctor tells we have done whatever we could and now everything is in God’s hand. The lady prays to God and asks him to take care of Kahani.
Kahani gains consciousness and gets worried about Rani. Raunak’s men suggest him to attack Rani and if Kahani is around she will definitely come to save her. Kahani is walking towards Rani. Yug saves Rani from getting hit by a car. Kahani is kidnapped by someone. Yug tells Rani to come home with him. Rani thanks him for saving her life but she won’t come with him. Yug takes her forcefully with him.
Kahani asks the lady why did she stop him from meeting Yug? Kahani thanks her for saving her life,the lady tells you love him so let him wait for you sometimes distance is good for love. Kahani tells I don’t even know if Yug loves me. The lady tells Kahani to come with her and if Yug loves you he will find you and tell his feelings to you. Juhi tells she can’t believe Kahani left this house so easily. Patanga tells Dolly that Yug married Kahani forcefully so how is Kahani wrong?
Yug brings Rani home. Grandmother tells do you want to adopt her? Yug tells how can I mother tell her to leave this house? Raunak tells Yug do you talk to mother like this? Yug tells Raunak a car was about to run over Kahani,I guess you know the driver? Yug tells if everyone is going to question him he is going to ask them back and they won’t like it. Saroj tells Dolly we are no longer hungry. Gunjan tells you cannot understand what we are trying to say now so first leave Rani with Kahani.
Patanga tells I am this house’s servant so I have to listen to Saroj or else I would have fed you. Rani asks why did you bring me here? Now you have to stay hungry because of me. Yug asks her to sit down he will bring food for her. Kahani tells her story to the lady. She tells my daughter comitted suicide because I didn’t accept her love. She tells my daughter told me the truth when she was drunk and Yug did the same. Saroj tells Ravikant that Yug was my faith pride and now everything is breaking. I never had to tell him anything,he looked at me and understood everything but now I am shouting and he still cannot listen. Yug tells Saroj won’t she look at him?
Yug tells you were my definition of love so how can you be so harsh on that little girl? He tells we both have questions but we don’t have the answer. He tells I am doing what my mother has taught since childhood and my mother cannot teach me anything wrong. I know I have hurted you a lot in the past few days but I am a part of you and even if you want you can’t separate me from yourself. Dolly informs Saroj that someone jumped from our terrace and I think it maybe Kahani.