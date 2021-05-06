Namak Issk Ka 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Yug supports Kahani against others

Namak Issk Ka 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Rupa tells Gunjan that we all love you, please don’t talk about dying again. Yug tells Gunjan that this all happened because of me but you are not my love, you are my friend and will always be my friend. Gunjan says I don’t want your friendship, keep it yourself. She leaves from there. Yug nods at Kahani. Iravati shouts at Dolly to give medicine to Ravi. Ravi thinks Kahani and Gunjan are my daughters, Yug and Kahani love each other so Gunjan will understand this soon. Yug tells sorry to Iravati and says you are my family. All look on. Yug asks Dolly to serve lunch to everyone. He holds Kahani’s hand and says let’s go. He brings her to the dining table and makes her sit there. All look on. Yug sits with her. Iravati says I will eat too. She goes and sits in front of them. She asks everyone to come and join them. Saroj says I rather die hungry than sit with her. She leaves from there. Ronak says I won’t eat also. Dadi says me too. They all leave. Rupa looks on. Yug holds Kahani’s hand. Iravati glares at them and thinks I will handle Yug myself. Yug thinks Iravati can try anything but I won’t leave Kahani in any case.

Saroj comes to the kitchen and cries. She gets an idea. Dolly brings food for Iravati, Yug and Kahani. Saroj comes there with a plate and stops Dolly. She puts a dirty plate in front of Yug and says give Yug food in this, he doesn’t care if the plate has been used before. Yug says how can you talk like this about a girl? if you talk like this then how will we change society? Saroj says I gave you some learnings too, where did it go? You have forgotten everything, if you remembered then you wouldn’t be standing here with this dancer. The insults that your father didn’t bring to me, you have done it. You have insulted your family and you talk about her honor? Yug says listen to me. Saroj says what to hear after all you have done? You have hurt so many people with this decision, you can’t see anyone in front of this Kahani. Kahani tells Saroj that my only problem is that I am a dancer right? Saroj says you have so many flaws that I don’t know where to start. Dolly says some people have come to meet. Saroj leaves from there. Yug and Kahani look on.

Dolly brings food for Ravi and sees him smiling. She makes him eat and says I know I am a nobody in this house but are you smiling because Yug accepted Kahani? I won’t tell anyone but you think that was the right thing? Ravi nods. Dolly says Yug married Kahani and you are smiling? All have gone crazy in this house. Ravi looks on. Dolly leaves from there.

Some men come to meet Saroj. The man says neighbors are talking bad about your family. They are saying that Yug married this dancer and she was pregnant with Ronak’s baby. All men were talking so we thought to come and ask about the truth. Yug holds Kahani’s hand and comes to them. He says yes that’s true but I don’t care. He tells them that all girls are pure, my Kahani is pure too and is a pride of our house so you should talk with respect about her. He takes Kahani from there. A man tells Saroj that another dancer will destroy your house, you have to find a solution as it will destroy your family’s honor. They leave from there. Ronak tells Saroj that even neighbors are taunting us, this is all happening because of Yug, just throw him out, all should know that we are against this marriage. Yug is floating in the air because he has a house, he has money but if he loses everything then this love will leave his life. Just think about it. He leaves from there. Saroj looks on.

Scene 2

Kahani tells Yug to not worry, we don’t have to leave this house. Every daughter-in-law takes time to win hearts, they are elders so they can say anything to me but I will win their hearts. My cute husband is with me so I will manage everything. Yug sadly looks at her. Kahani sees luggage there and opens it. Kahani says I have to see if you can help me with household work. She asks him to help her unpack. Yug ignores her so she throws a shirt at him and says come here. She says husbands should help their wives. Come here now. Yug goes to her and throws clothes at her face. Kahani is stunned. Yug smiles. Kahani throws clothes back at him, they both start fighting. Kahani runs away from him. Yug pulls her closer and they both fall on the bed. Oh sajanwa plays, Kahani caresses his face and lovingly looks at him.

Iravati recalls how Rupa wanted to get an abortion and how she used it against Kahani but it didn’t affect Yug at all. Kahani comes there and tells Iravati that no girl wants to fight with her inlaws but we started on the wrong foot. I did everything for myself till now but we can do the right thing for this family, we can start afresh and forget everything, we can be amicable with each other, just give me a chance and I will be the best daughter-in-law for you, I will help Gunjan find a nice guy, you just have to promise to not come between me and Yug. Iravati says I have a bid heart, I could you give a promise but I don’t have anything for you. I have decided to hate you for life. You know my nature. Kahani smiles and says yes, I still thought for a family you would change. Iravati says I do everything for myself. You can leave now. Kahani says I will but I just want to say that you might have evil powers but I have Yug’s love with me, we will fight with you using the power of love, I am challenging you to never try come between me and Yug. She starts leaving, Gunjan comes there and glares at her. Kahani leaves. Iravati asks Gunjan what she is doing here? Gunjan says remember one time I wanted noodles at 3 AM but all shops were closed so you forcefully made one restaurant open, give them 10 times more money but got noodles for me. Today Yug and Kahani are making me cry but you are not doing anything? Iravati says I am waiting for the right time, just trust me. Gunjan says I don’t trust anyone now, Dolly told me that Ravi is happy with Kahani and Yug’s marriage and other side you keep asking me to wait and trust you. If you can’t do anything against Kahani then let me know so I can do anything with my life. Iravati says come with me, she takes her from there.

The episode ends.

Update Credit to: Atiba