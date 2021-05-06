Namak Issk Ka 7th May 2021 Written Update: Kahani tries to convince Iravati to accept her.

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Yug telling Gunjan that she is and always will be his best friend. Gunjan runs away from there telling to keep his friendship with himself. Ravikant thinks Kahani and Gunjan both are my daughters. He thinks Yug and Gunjan were never meant to be together and Yug and Kahani will always be together. Yug and Kahani sit on dining table. Iravati tells even she will have dinner and sits on dining table. Saroj tells she would prefer to stay hungry rather than eating with Kahani. Raunak and Grandmother also leave from there. Iravati thibks now she will handle Yug in her own way. Yug thinks he will never leave Kahani’s hand.

Saroj brings used plate for Yug and tells Yug doesn’t care about used things. Yug tells if she talks like this about women how will society respect her? Saroj tells you have insulted me so you should not talk about respect at all. Saroj tells have you asked Grandmother,your sister or your bhabhi how your decision is going to effect them? Dolly tells some people have come to meet you.

Dolly feeds Ravikant and asks are you smiling because Yug accepted Kahani? Dolly asks do you think whatever us happening in this house is good? Ravikant nods. People tell we heard Yug has married this dancer and she was about to give birth to Raunak’s kid. Yug tells all this is true and one more thing my Kahani is pure like Gangajal and it would be better if you respect her.

Raunak tells why don’t you throw out of the house? When Yug won’t have any money he will forget all the love. Kahani tells Yug not to worry so much and there is no need to leave the house,slowly she will win everyone’s heart and everything will be alright. Kahani tells Yug to help her in work. Yug and Kahani start throwing clothes at each other. Yug pulls Kahani near him and they fall on the bed.

Iravati thinks about her deal with Kahani. Iravati recalls Yug telling Kahani will stay in his life forever. Kahani tells whatever she did was for their right but now we can think about the family. Kahani tells Iravati to giver her a chance and she will become a very good daughter-in-law. Iravati tells she doesn’t have anything for Kahani. Iravati tells she will spend everyday with hatred for Kahani. Kahani tells Iravati you might have a lot of powers but she have Yug’s love and warns Iravati not to come in between her and Yug. Gunjan tells Iravati that Yug and Kahani are making me cry and you are just watching? The episode ends with Iravati taking Gunjan with her.