Namak Issk Ka 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update: – Telly Updates

Namak Issk Ka 8th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1
The woman asks Kahani if she knows how to make butter? Kahani says no. The woman says I will teach you. She starts teaching her. She says you have to keep patience like you have to with love. Kahani thinks will this gap bring Yug closer to me?

Yug recalls Kahani’s video and how she left the house because of Rupa’s baby. Yug comes to the mandir and asks a guy if he was here on the holi day? The man says yes, you confessed your love that day. Yug thanks him and says how could I say ‘I love you’ to Kahani? My marriage is decided with Gunjan, Kahani is my problem, she makes me angry, fights with me and left me without telling me anything. But.. if she is my biggest problem then why I am not happy that she left? Yug sees an old man crying in the mandir. He comes to him and asks what happened? The man says my 8 years old grandkid got lost. Yug says don’t worry, he must be around. The grandkid comes there so the man hugs him and says I scolded you but that doesn’t mean you would leave me. Yug recalls Kahani telling him that he can’t remove her sindoor. Yug smiles looking at the kid. They leave from there.

The episode ends.

Update Credit to: Atiba

