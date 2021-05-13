Namak Issk Ka: Can Iravati convince Saroj of her innocence?

Namak Issk ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV show Namak Issk Ka is popular among audiences now with Yug and Kahani openly expressing their love and romancing every chance they get. Can Iravati break this bond?

Saroj asked Iravati if she really have superpowers? Iravati told she cannot believe Saroj is asking her such a question,if she really had any power she would have used it to treat her husband. Iravati made Saroj emotional telling you are my only friend and sister. Iravati told Yug and Kahani to stay prepared anything can happen. Saroj told Gunjan if Yug does not come to you he will have to leave this house. Saroj told she will give Yug’s property to Gunjan only and love her like her daughter.

Yug gave Kahani bank papers and tells he made Kahani his nominee in case something happened to him Kahani can use the money. Kahani tells you have to hold my hands forever and if you leave my hands I will leave this world too. Kahani tore the papers and hugs Yug. Iravati used her power on Yug again. Yug gets angry and tells why did you tear the papers. Iravati keeps dropping balls and Yug keeps getting angrier. Kahani ties Yug and calms him down. Yug told Kahani to free him.

Kahani prayed to God to let her love win over Iravati’s black powers. Kahani hugs Yug again. Iravati told she will change her way with morning tea. Kahani is making tea,Iravati tells Kahani that Saroj will give Yug’s property to Gunjan. She tells after that you won’t have any money and Yug will realize you love his money and not him. Kahani brings tea for Yug and wakes him up.

Yug tells her to let her sleep. Kahani tell you can sleep she was thinking to make Yug’s morning sweet by giving him a kiss. Yug wakes up and tells Kahani now you have to do what you said and moves closer to Kahani. Iravati mixes sugar in tea and tells today Yug have to go through a lot of pain. Yug started having severe headache.

What is Iravati trying to do?

How will Kahani save Yug this time?

