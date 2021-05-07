Namak Issk Ka: Can Kahani convince Iravati to accept her?

Namak Issk ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yug told Gunjan that she is and always will be his best friend. Gunjan runs away from there telling to keep his friendship with himself. Ravikant thought Kahani and Gunjan both are my daughters. He thought Yug and Gunjan were never meant to be together and Yug and Kahani will always be together. Yug and Kahani sit on dining table. Iravati told even she will have dinner and sits on dining table. Saroj tells she would prefer to stay hungry rather than eating with Kahani.

Saroj brings used plate for Yug and told Yug doesn’t care about used things. Yug tells if she talks like this about women how will society respect her? Saroj told you have insulted me so you should not talk about respect at all. Saroj told have you asked Grandmother,your sister or your bhabhi how your decision is going to effect them?

Ravikant nods and told Dolly he his happy with happy with Yug and Kahani’s marriage. Two men told we heard Yug married this dancer and she was about to give birth to Raunak’s kid. Yug told all this is true and one more thing my Kahani is pure like Gangajal and it would be better if you respect her.

Raunak told Saroj why don’t you throw Yug out of the house? When Yug won’t have any money he will forget all the love. Kahani tells Yug not to worry so much and there is no need to leave the house,slowly she will win everyone’s heart and everything will be alright. Yug pulls Kahani near him and they fall on the bed.

Kahani told Iravati to giver her a chance and she will become a very good daughter-in-law. Iravati told she will spend everyday with hatred for Kahani. Kahani told Iravati you might have a lot of powers but she have Yug’s love and warns Iravati not to come in between her and Yug. Gunjan told Iravati that Yug and Kahani are making me cry and you are just watching? The episode ends with Iravati taking Gunjan with her.

What Is Iravati’s next move?

Will the family members accept Kahani?

Keep checking this space for latest updates on your favourite shows.