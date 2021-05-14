Namak Issk Ka: Can Kahani find a solution to this problem?

Namak Issk ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors Tv show Namak Issk Ka is gaining TRPs as the track has become interesting with Iravati challenging to separate Yug and Kahani. Iravati is using her black powers to seperate Yug and Kahani while Yug and Kahani have only their love to fight back. Who will win this fight?

Yug told Kahani his headache is increasing. Kahani came out to bring medicine for Yug,Iravati told her you are the reason for Yug’s pain and as soon as you will go away from him his pain will reduce. Yug called a Kahani and told my headache is fine so come back. Iravati told Kahani Yug’s pain will increase when you go near him.

Raunak instigated Grandmother against Iravati and told they are guests but soon they will become owner of our house if you don’t do anything. Kahani told Yug if you stay away from me you will stay fine but if you come near me you will have headache. Yug told he will bear the pain but he won’t stay away from Kahani. Iravati told it is easy to tell but the pain will be unbearable. Yug pulls Kahani near her and tells her I love you. Kahani tries to get away from him but Yug pulls her closer. Yug’s pain increases and Iravati calls Saroj and Rupa. Kahani runs away from there and Yug gains consciousness.

Saroj thinks why did Kahani run away leaving Yug in this condition. Saroj told Kahani my son was in pain and you left him alone,she tells Yug never had headache what is happening now? Kahani tells this is Iravati’s doing and tells her what Iravati did. Saroj tells everything will be alright if you leave this house. Kahani tells where would she leave Yug? You don’t even believe the truth.

Iravati told Kahani to go outside the house only than Yug can sleep if you stay inside the house Yug’s pain will increase. Saroj told Yug’s pain have increased again. The episode ends with Iravati telling Kahani you are the cure for Yug’s pain so decide soon.

How will Yug and Kahani get back together?

Will Saroj understand Kahani is not lying?

