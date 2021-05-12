ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka: Can Kahani save Ravikant?

Colors Tv show Namak Issk Ka is gaining TRPs as lead actors Yug and Kahani are seen romancing a lot together. Yug and Kahani have realized their love for each other and they stand united fighting against all the difficulties. Can Yug and Kahani’s love defeat Iravati’s black powers?

Kahani told Iravati to stop trying to defeat her as Lord Shiva is protecting her. Iravati told she will separate Yug and Kahani at any cost and asks Gunjan to clean everything up before anyone notices. Kahani asked Yug about his tabeez and finds out Saroj took it from his hand.

Kahani told Saroj that Yug could have died due to her removing the tabeez. Saroj denies doing so. Yug and Kahani think Iravati maybe using Saroj and they try to convince her of Iravati’s powers. Kahani showed a video of Gunjan and Iravati to Saroj.

Saroj warned Iravati not to harm her son. Iravati used her power and pushes Ravikant’s wheelchair. Ravikant fell from stairs but Kahani saves him from getting hurt. Yug told Kahani saved Ravikant’s life. Saroj recalls Kahani telling her Iravati used her. Saroj told Iravati it is Lord Shiva’s blessing that nothing happened to Ravikant or else she couldn’t have shown her face to Iravati. Saroj asked Iravati do you really have super powers?

Will Saroj find out Iravati’s truth?

Can Iravati succeed in her evil plans?

