Namak Issk Ka: Can Yug and Kahani understand Saroj’s plan?

Colors TV show Namak Issk Ka is gaining popularity among audience with Yug and Kahani having defeated Iravati.

Now,Saroj plans to seperate Yug and Kahani using her own ways. Can Yug and Kahani realize Saroj’s dirty game?

Ravikant thought finally someone realized Iravati’s truth and he is glad that Kahani got accepted as daughter-in-law. Saroj prepare’s Yug and Kahani’s room.

Yug told Kahani our victory has began with Saroj accepting us. Saroj hugged Yug and Kahani. Kahani told she cannot believe that Saroj accepted her and all this seems like a dream. Saroj took Rani with her leaving Yug and Kahani alone.

Kahani tells she is feeling sleepy. Yug told Kahani he won’t let her sleep,today he will love her and make preparations for a lot of kids. Saroj told today she has bled and soon Kahani’s dream will bleed out of her eyes.

Saroj told Rani to sleep and pats her head. Iravati called Saroj and asked what if Kahani becomes pregnant?

Saroj cuts the call and goes to sleep. Rani woke up from sleep and hears Lucky’s voice calling her. Yug removed Kahani’s ghoonghat.

Saroj played Lucky’s voice in her phone and Rani wakes up from her sleep. Rani waked up Saroj and tells Lucky was calling me. Saroj told her Iravati won’t be able to kidnap Lucky and he is safe.

Yug removed Kahani’s jhumkas telling they keep kissing your cheeks in front of me. He removed Kahani’s bangles. Saroj played the audio of Lucky calling Rani again. Yug and Kahani move closer and Saroj knocked on their door. Saroj told she cannot find Rani anywhere.

Yug and Kahani start looking for Rani. Iravati asked Saroj where did you send Rani? Kahani and Yug bring Rani,Rani is scared and tells Lucky is here only. Rani told they are dangerous people and they can harm Lucky.

Yug told Rani he will video call Lucky in morning. Kahani scolds Rani for talking with disrespect with the elders. Saroj told she separated Yug and Kahani for tonight.

Iravati told you know my nature but now it seems I don’t know your nature. Saroj told she will turn the game around. Kahani tells she cannot understand what happened to Rani suddenly and how can Lucky come here.

The episode ends with Saroj telling she won’t let Kahani fulfil any of her dreams or her Suhagraat.

