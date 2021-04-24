ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka completes 100 episodes; Actress Shruti Sharma Reacts – TMT Updates

Telly Updates

Namak Issk Ka  is a present which is doing fairly effectively and is retaining the viewers hooked on to the present with it’s narrative. Now the present has accomplished 100 episodes and the solid and crew is elated.

An excited Shruti Sharma aka Kahani mentioned to a number one leisure portal, “100 episodes have by no means felt this particular for another present. The love and appreciation that the present and my character Kahaani have obtained from the viewers, has made a particular place in my coronary heart immediately. I hope that the present retains going from power to power and we maintain celebrating related milestones!

Speaking in regards to the achievement, Aditya Ojha aka Yug says, “This is a brand new expertise for me. That is my first present on Indian tv and the primary time I’m celebrating 100 episodes. I had goosebumps throughout, as we celebrated this event. I’m grateful for these constructive moments that we get amidst the stress, and I need to thank the viewers for his or her assist!

Wishing the staff of Namak Issk Ka hearty congratulations for the feat!

