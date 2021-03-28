ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka Holi special 27th March 2021 Written Update: Iravati uses her black powers to take revenge on Kahani.

Kahani asks Yug how is her preparations? She tells right now our whole colours household is coming right here. Yug tells I’ll get insulted if everybody finds out about our marriage. Kahani tells to belief her every part shall be alright. Iravati tells your program received’t occur in entrance of those folks. Kahani tells her to not neglect she is Yug’s spouse. Kahani tells she received’t dance alone,she asks Iravati to have a contest together with her. She instigates Iravati by telling are you petrified of me?Iravati and Kahani have a dancing competitors and Kahani is victorious ultimately. Kahani tells she received so now the perform shall be in her fashion. Iravati thinks she is going to take revenge of this defeat by killing her. Iravati summons a satan who ship Patal Jwalika to defeat Kahani. The satan offers Jwalika a kalash and tells her to gather Kahani’s belongings after which throw the kalash in patal and Kahani will burn.

Simar tells Kahani dancing is God’s blessing so respect and ignore those that insult you. Simar offers Kahani Lord Shiva’s rudraksh and inform her to recollect Lord Shiva when she is in issue.

Jwalika begins gathering one thing from everybody one after the other.Kahani thinks why is Iravati behaving so politely,one thing is unsuitable. Kahani asks Siddhi if she is okay. Iravati tells now it’s time for her subsequent goal. Iravati decides Mayura as her third goal. Iravati offers a scorching efficiency and steals a bit of Mayura’s garments. Kahani tells Iravati what’s she doing? Couldn’t she settle for a defeat and began doing her black magic. Kahani tells her to return piece of Mayura’s garments that she took. Iravati escapes from there and provides one other efficiency with Rakhi Shawant. Yug praises Kahani for her preparations and tells that everybody is having fun with quite a bit. He tells all {couples} are dancing and if you want and in case you like… Kahani teases Yug to inform clearly. Yug tells her to come back together with her and he’ll present her. Yug and Kahani dance on Dilli Waali Girlfriend.

Iravati makes use of her magical powers and throws Bonditta on floor and takes her bangle. Kahani prays to Mahadev and asks him to point out her a way.Iravati tells Kahani I’ll let you know what is that this. Kahani tells right now even enemies develop into mates and you’re making new enemies right now? Iravati brings out her wings and tells I’m Jwalika and I’ll management you want I’ve managed others. She places Kahani’s payal within the kalash and brings Kahani below management. Jwalika reads some mantras and hearth rings varieties round all the women. She tells now I’ll throw this kalash in patal and all of you’ll burn.

Yug asks Panditji the place is Kahani? Panditji tells him the place to search out Kahani and Yug saves the kalash from falling into pataal. Yug tells he received’t return the patal Kalash. Jwalika begins attacking Yug however he holds onto the Kalash and remembers panditji telling him to interrupt to the pataal kalash. Yug breaks the Kalash all the women acquire consciousness and begins shouting for assist.

Yug struggles to maneuver in direction of Kahani. Jwalika tells she is going to kill Yug now for breaking Patal Kalash and drags Yug. Kahani remembers Simar giving her rudraksh and asking her to recollect Lord Shiva when she wants assist. Kahani begins doing tandav and a trisool seems close to her. She throws the trisool at Jwalika and she or he falls into pataal. Kahani rushes to Yug and asks if he’s okay and hugs him. Kahani tells right now even I’m feeling little akward however generally it’s okay. She tells we’re saved by Lord Shiva’s blessing. Yug tells Kahani to complete this system in your fashion.Iravati features consciousness and tells Kahani is saved as soon as once more. Kahani and Yug dance and play holi whereas Balam Pichkari performs in BM.

