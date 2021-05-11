ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka: How will Iravati use her black powers??

Namak Issk  ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Namak Issk Ka is gaining popularity with increased romance between the lead actors Kahani and Yug. On the other hand Iravati is using black powers to create trouble for Yug and Kahani. Who will win this battle of good and evil? Can Yug and Kahani’s love defeat Iravati?

Kahani told Yug Saroj needs time to understand dance is an art just like you took time and asks Yug to smile because being sad won’t make Saroj understand anything. Yug told Kahani tonight they will celebrate their Suhaagrat. They stared at each other as Oo Sajanva played in BM.

Saroj looks at the packet of sweets Yug brought for her and eats a piece of sweet and samosa while crying. Raunak told Iravati Yug is preparing for honeymoon,he tells it was his desire but now Yug will fulfil it. Iravati uses her black powers on Saroj and orders her to do her work. Saroj stops Yug and takes out his tabeej without Yug realizing.

Yug brought milk for both himself and Kahani. Kahani is sitting dressed like a bride with the room decorated. Yug told he thought of a name for the ritual YuHani, Yug and Kahani. Yug and Kahani feed each other milk. Iravati tells Gunjan to remember Yug’s bewafai and break all the flowers. Kahani dances seductively with Yug while Gunjan keeps breaking the flowers. Seductive music plays in BM and Yug and Kahani romance. Yug picks up Kahani in his arms. Kahani pushes Yug on the bed and opens her hairs. Kahani lays on top of Yug.

Iravati told with the breaking of last flower Kahani’s beautiful dream will break. Gunjan breaks the last flower. Yug pushed Kahani and told you are showing your true colors,you were carrying someone else’s child? He pushed Kahani and starts hitting her. Iravati told within ten days she will take Kahani so far away from Yug that he won’t ever listen to her. Yug insults Kahani and tells her he hates her. Kahani calmed Yug and give Lord Shiva’s idol in Yug’s hand. Kahani noticed Yug’s tabeez is missing and understands this was all Iravati’s doing. The episode ended with Kahani telling now is the time to show the world her childhood friendship.

Will Kahani tell everyone she is Yug’s childhood friend?

How will Kahani keep Yug safe from Iravati?

Keep checking this space for latest updates on your favorite shows.

Related Items:

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top