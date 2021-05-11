Namak Issk Ka: How will Iravati use her black powers??

Namak Issk ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors show Namak Issk Ka is gaining popularity with increased romance between the lead actors Kahani and Yug. On the other hand Iravati is using black powers to create trouble for Yug and Kahani. Who will win this battle of good and evil? Can Yug and Kahani’s love defeat Iravati?

Kahani told Yug Saroj needs time to understand dance is an art just like you took time and asks Yug to smile because being sad won’t make Saroj understand anything. Yug told Kahani tonight they will celebrate their Suhaagrat. They stared at each other as Oo Sajanva played in BM.

Saroj looks at the packet of sweets Yug brought for her and eats a piece of sweet and samosa while crying. Raunak told Iravati Yug is preparing for honeymoon,he tells it was his desire but now Yug will fulfil it. Iravati uses her black powers on Saroj and orders her to do her work. Saroj stops Yug and takes out his tabeej without Yug realizing.

Yug brought milk for both himself and Kahani. Kahani is sitting dressed like a bride with the room decorated. Yug told he thought of a name for the ritual YuHani, Yug and Kahani. Yug and Kahani feed each other milk. Iravati tells Gunjan to remember Yug’s bewafai and break all the flowers. Kahani dances seductively with Yug while Gunjan keeps breaking the flowers. Seductive music plays in BM and Yug and Kahani romance. Yug picks up Kahani in his arms. Kahani pushes Yug on the bed and opens her hairs. Kahani lays on top of Yug.

Iravati told with the breaking of last flower Kahani’s beautiful dream will break. Gunjan breaks the last flower. Yug pushed Kahani and told you are showing your true colors,you were carrying someone else’s child? He pushed Kahani and starts hitting her. Iravati told within ten days she will take Kahani so far away from Yug that he won’t ever listen to her. Yug insults Kahani and tells her he hates her. Kahani calmed Yug and give Lord Shiva’s idol in Yug’s hand. Kahani noticed Yug’s tabeez is missing and understands this was all Iravati’s doing. The episode ended with Kahani telling now is the time to show the world her childhood friendship.

Will Kahani tell everyone she is Yug’s childhood friend?

How will Kahani keep Yug safe from Iravati?

