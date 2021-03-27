Namak Issk Ka: Kahani and Yug gives a special couple dance Performance on Holi Special episode – Miracle

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on Miracle.com

In Holi Particular episode of Namak Issk Ka, viewers bought to look at that Kahani performs a dance on music ‘UP Bihar Lootne ‘ Yug doesn’t prefer it and ask her why she did this drama as he doesn’t need anyone to know that he married a dancer. Kahani tells him that she invited all celebrities’ of colours. Iravati taunts Kahaani for dancing in entrance of everybody. Kahaani challenges Iravati to have a dance face-off along with her. She says she is going to do what she says if she wins. Iravati threatens Kahaani for her life. Iravati agrees for a face-off. Each of them dance on Dhol baaje and Kahani wins the face-off as Iravati falls.

Iravati leaves angrily. Iravati decides to get revenge from Kahaani and goes to a scary place to name Kokaal from hell. She asks his assist to defeat Kahani. Kokaal tells Iravati that Kahaani is actual Shiv Bhakt, it won’t be simple to defeat her. He asks Iravati in course of to defeat Kahani people who find themselves good from coronary heart will too get in peril. She agrees, Kokaal says she must give no matter he asks in trade of his assist. She agrees once more and provides her the powers and Pataal Kalash to defeat Kahani.

He tells her whomever’s issues she is going to put within the Kalash will turn into her slave after which she will be able to throw the Kalash in his nicely which is able to burn the individuals whomever she desires to kill. Iravati will get completely happy on changing into Jwalika. Simar and Kahani reward one another. Simar motivates Kahani and provides her Shivji’s Rudraksh. Kahani too provides Simar the idol if Maata Rani.

Jwalika decides to assault Tejo first. Kahaani and Yug take pleasure in a dance with Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine. Jwalika takes Tejo’s hair flower. Kahani and Yug meet Saumya. Jwalika put Tejo’s hair flower in Pataal Kalash and hypnotize her. Jwalika targets Siddhi subsequent, She makes Siddhi eat half Gujiya and takes the opposite half with herself. Kahani sees her and get suspicious of Iravati. Jwalika places Siddhi’s half eaten Gujiya in Pataal Kalash too and hypnotize her. Kahani asks Siddhi if she is okay. She. suspects Iravati once more.

Iravati / Jwalika efficiency a dance on Namak Issk Ka music whereas Kahani seek for her in suspicion. Jwalika takes Mayura’s belonging too along with her. Kahaani is available in between Jwalika’s means and tries to grab Mayura’s belonging from her. Jwalika runs away profiting from Rakhi Sawant’s dance efficiency. Yug praises Kahani for Holi preparations performed by her. He ask her to have a pair dance along with her for her happiness. Jwalika hypnotize Mayura’s too. Kahani and Yug additionally give a efficiency on Dilli Waali Girlfriend like different {couples}. Jwalika assault Bondita and push her utilizing magic. Whereas Anirudh handles Bondita, Jwalika takes her bangle to make Bondita her subsequent goal.

Tejo, Mayura’s, Bondita, Siddhi will get surrounded by a lightweight wall as Jwalika put their belongings in Pataal Kalash. Jasmine and Fateh, Shiva, Omkaar and Anirudh fails to avoid wasting Tejo, Siddhi, Mayura’s and Bondita respectively. With everybody else Yug too will get confused and scared. Kahaani ask Yug to deal with everybody she is aware of who’s behind this and leaves to hope to Mahadev for her friends in bother. She asks Shivji’s for a Answer. Shivji provides a touch utilizing his Bhabuti. Following it Kahaani reaches Pataal Jwalika’s Pataal Kalash. Jwalika threatens Kahani. Kahani doesn’t get scared. Jwalika hypnotize Kahani too. Yug worries for Kahani.

Jwalika blabbers a spell thrice “achaai hogi aaj dhuaan, nigal lega angaar kuaan”. A nicely seems and each hypnotized woman will get surrounded by fireplace. Anirudh, Shiva, Omkaar and Jasmine will get apprehensive with all this. Yug asks Pandit ji in regards to the scenario that it’s Pataal Agni and Yug worries for Kahani. Earlier than Jwalika might throw hypnotized woman’s belongings within the nicely Yug catches it. Yug get shocked seeing Jwalika/Iravati and in addition will get apprehensive seeing Kahaani surrounded by fireplace. He refuse to provide Pataal Kalash to Jwalika and the latter assaults him utilizing magic.

Jwalika in anger threaten Yug to throw him too in nicely. Yug breaks Pataal Kalash as per Pandit Ji’s recommendation. Everybody will get out of Hypnotization. Everybody worries for his or her family members. Earlier than Yug might save Kahani, Jwalika tries throwing Yug in nicely. Kahani begins Shiv tandav and present religion on Shivji. Jwalika will get scared seeing Shivji’s coloured shadow behind Kahani. Shivji helps Kahani by giving her a trishul.

Kahani kills Jwalika with Shivji’s Trishul. Jwalika fells within the Pataal nicely, which will get closed. Everybody hypnotized will get saved. Yug and Kahani ask one another if they’re fantastic. They hug one another. Bondita-Anirudh, Siddhi-Shiva, Omkaar- Mayura and Jasmine-Tejo-Fateh too hug one another. Kahani says until Shivji is there good will at all times win over unhealthy. Yug says let’s have a good time Holi in Kahani’s fashion. Iravati will get indignant on getting defeated once more. Each couple with Kahani-Yug have a good time Holi collectively and dance on Balam pichkari.

Keep tuned to Miracle to get extra updates out of your favorite present Namak Issk Ka!