Namak Issk Ka: Kahani to die? – Tellyexpress

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Yug and Kahani’s broken friendship. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Yug’s increasing feelings for Kahani.

In the last episode, Kahani avoided Yug making him restless. He promised her to reveal soon what she means to him. While Iravati plotted to kill Kahani again; Rupa, Yug and Gunjan came in Kahani’s support in front of an insolent guest.

In the upcoming episode, Iravati will hypnotize Kahani and send her on terrace. As per Iravati’s plan Kahani will record a suicide note and Jump from terrace. By god’s grace Kahani will fall on fodder in the moving truck and Iravati will faint.

Rani and Patanga will inform Yug about Kahani’s sudden disappearance. He will get worried for her, which will irk Saroj and Gunjan. They will create a scene in front of all guests.

Yug and Rani will run outside to find her. Daadi, Gunjan and Saroj will create drama on Yug’s return. Raunak will show everyone Kahani’s recorded video in which she said that she has got fed up of his and his family’s rude behaviour. Therefore she is leaving his house forever. She also asked him to send Rani back.

Yug will not allow Rani to go back till Kahani comes back. Rupa will too support him, which Rony will not like. This will make Raunak think of an opportunity to get Kahani back.

Saroj will rudely ask Rani to never return back. Saroj and Gunjan will tie Yug and not let him stop Rani from leaving. Yug and Rani will suspect Iravati’s hand behind Kahani’s disappearance.

Yug will ask unconscious Ravikant to wake up soon and reveal about Kahani’s parents. He will decide to fulfill all his responsibilities towards his family and Kahani. Raunak will too suspect Iravati. Truck owners will find unconscious Kahani in their truck.

Raunak will make his selfish prayers to god. Doctor will tell truck owners that they got late to treat Kahani. Yug will pray to God for Kahani.

Where is Iravati? Will Kahani get her life back by Shivji’s blessings? Whether Yug will get to know Kahani’s birth truth through Ravikant? Will Yug reach Kahani before Iravati and Raunak?

