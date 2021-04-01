Namak Issk Ka: Rupa to stop Kahani from leaving Rajput Mansion – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Yug and Kahani facing tough challenges after their marriage. Iravati’s black magic truth, Yug’s innocence, Raunak’s (Rony) crimes and Kahani’s honesty to Yug got revealed. Ravikant slipped into coma. Yug and Kahani became friends.

In the last episode, Iravati and Raunak had to scrap their plan of Killing Kahani as Yug slept in place of Kahani on her bed. Kahani shocked Rajputs by telling them that on Holi Yug confessed his love to her and now she will not leave Rajput Mansion.

Next morning, to make everybody believe her Kahani asked Yug to tell everyone that he confessed love to her but he denied. With photo proofs deleted, Kahani failed to prove herself.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will get to watch that Yug asks Kahani to not do what she is doing. Gunjan takes Yug away. Saroj taunts Kahani saying she got scared for some time the day before when she said that Yug confessed love to her. But then her fear faded away. She says that Yug is her son and never accept her.

Iravati reveals that she deleted Yug and her photo from her phone and ask to her leave the house. Kahani feels bad and leaves. Raunak (Rony) comes in between her way and offers her to come back to him.

Gunjan asks Yug to not get tensed and says ill about Kahani. Two boys meet Yug and reveal to him that he played holi with them and Kahani. They also tell him how he talked sweet with Kahani. They leave and Yug thinks Kahani must be lying about his love confession to her.

Kahani reach Yug and burst at him for always misunderstanding her. She ends her friendship with Yug. She asks him to clear his confusion and let her know what she means to him. Gunjan reaches there and badmouth Kahani. Kahani in anger tear their milk bag making Gunjan angry.

Iravati talks to Ravikant and tells him that Kahani was saying truth. She decodes that Yug has fallen in love with Kahani. She thinks to kill Kahani now. She says she will anyhow get to know that why Ravikant was waiting for Kahani before the accident. Raunak tries taking Rupa away with him as nobody respects him anymore in Rajput Mansion.

Iravati leaves on Rupa’s scream and unconscious Ravikant’s moves his hand. Whole family ask Raunak to leave Rupa’s hand. Kahani reach home and tries stopping Raunak from taking Rupa with him against her will. Iravati now allows Raunak to take Rupa with him as Kahani wants the opposite.

To stop Raunak from taking Rupa, Kahani reveals to everyone that Rupa is pregnant. Everyone gets happy with this good news. On Raunak’s threat to take Rupa away from the house, family asks Kahani to leave the house. Kahani denies leaving initially but agrees on Saroj’s plead.

Rupa recalls Kahani saving her life and stops Kahani from leaving. She says Raunak is bad for her unborn child not Kahani.

Will Iravati again try to kill Kahani? Will Yug recall his love confession to Kahani? When will Ravikant come out of coma? Will Iravati get alert and find out Kahani’s relationship truth with Ravikant and Yug? Will Kahani get to know her and Ravikant’s relationship truth before Iravati? What twist will Kahani and Yug’s relation take now?

Stay tuned to Tellyexpress to get more updates from your favourite show Namak Issk Ka!

