Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Iravati to kidnap Yug?

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV well-liked present Namak Issk Ka’s is witnessing a vital observe the place Yug is just not prepared to go away Kahani at any value. In Iravati’s absence Saroj is attempting her finest to separate Yug and Kahani. When Gunjan failed in seducing Yug, Saroj performed a giant card on Yug and requested him to decide on between her and Kahani.

Within the final episode, Gunjan and Saroj tried making Kahani jealous and indignant by telling that Yug and Gunjan received intimate with one another. However to their unhealthy luck, Yug proved that nothing occurred between him and Gunjan.

When Yug and Kahani confessed their marriage reality to Saroj, Saroj slapped Yug arduous. Each mother-son tried get them on their facet, however in useless. Finally Saroj requested Yug to both depart with Kahani with out share in property or keep together with her and Gunjan.

Within the upcoming episode, at eating desk Daadi will scold Rupa. Yug will come downstairs with Kahani’s hand in his hand. He’ll inform her that now onwards he’ll do no matter he needs to.

Yug will ask Kahani to serve tea to household. Gunjan will discuss unwell about Kahani and Yug will give her befitting reply. Kahani will serve Saroj the tea however the latter will throw complete tea tray and say that now they may shift to a different facet of the home.

Gunjan will say that division of home won’t ever cease. Yug will calm Kahani by telling her that quickly everybody will settle for them. He’ll go to Saroj and attempt to persuade her to just accept Kahani, however all his efforts will go in useless.

Kahani will assume that she is just too breaking Yug’s household identical to Suraiya broke in previous. She is going to attempt to discuss to Yug about this however he’ll ask her to go away him alone for a while. Yug will cease Kahani from leaving the home and inform her that they need to depart the home collectively.

Kahani is not going to comply with Yug’s resolution, however Yug will persuade her by some means. Different facet Saroj will get intuitions of one thing unhealthy to occur. Yug with Kahani and Rani can be about to go away the home however will disappear someplace all of a sudden. Kahani will get tensed and seek for Yug desperately.

Household will ask Rani about Yug however she’s going to appear clueless. Yug is not going to be discovered and household will ask Kahani was Yug leaving the home together with her. Kahani will inform everybody the reality that nobody was accepting Yug and her relationship that’s why they took the choice to go away the home. Kahani will doubt Raunak, Iravati and Saroj behind Yug’s disappearance. Saroj will slap Kahani and the latter will take a look at former with a questioned look.

When will Saroj perceive that not Gunjan however Kahani is the appropriate match for Yug? Is Iravati again?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Namak Issk Ka!

