Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Kahani decides to hide her love for Yug

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Yug and Kahani facing tough challenges after their marriage. Iravati’s black magic truth, Yug’s innocence, Rony’s crimes and Kahani’s honesty to Yug got revealed. Ravikant slipped into coma. Yug and Kahani became friends.

In the last episode, Kahani and Yug tried clearing about their feelings for each other. Kahani was about to confess her feelings to Yug but the former’s heart broke with the latter’s love confession for Gunjan. On the other side Juhi and Saroj got eve-teased blamed Kahani for that. A Holi special episode also telecasted on 27th March in which Kahani and Yug saved their color’s friends from evil magic of Iravati/Jwalika with Shiv Ji’s help.

In the upcoming episode viewers will get to watch that Rani and Kahani returns home. Rani leaves for getting freshen up. Kahani confesses her love to Yug’s photograph. She wears earrings gifted by Yug to her. She enacts Yug’s words and behaviour. Iravati sees and hear everything and get angry. Iravati throws water on Kahani while the latter looks lovingly at Yug’s photograph.

She insults Kahani by saying that she has no status or right to love somebody. She says she has some bad intentions on Yug. She tries grabbing Kahani’s neck but stops when Kahani says that love doesn’t happens seeing the status or right, it just happens. She explains that she stopped confessing to Yug as she knows Yug is going to be Gunjan’s husband.

Saroj asks Kahani where she went with Yug’s photograph. Iravati says Kahani is giving her selfishness the name of love. Kahani says its not her selfishness, its her

love. She also says she will not reveal to Yug that she loves Yug. On the other side Gunjan hugs Yug who is recalling his moments with Yug.

Kahani tells Saroj and Iravati that if Yug someday confess his love to her, she will not be able to stop herself and confess her love. She asks them to pray to god that, that day never come. She continue saying that at present she is alone and standing firmly but if she gets Yug’s support then she will fight the whole world. Saroj and Iravati gets angry on Kahani and warn her that nobody should know about her love for Yug.

Kahani says to herself that now she has to live with hidden tears in her eyes and fake smile on her face. Saroj recalls the eve-teasing that happened with Juhi and her. She then recalls Kahani love confession for Yug and feels bad and scared. She thinks to kill Kahani using poison. Rupa overhears Saroj and both of them share each other’s pain together.

Rupa convinces Rupa not take any wrong step. Patanga returns with Lucky. Dolly and Rani gets happy. Rony asks why he took Lucky with him. He says that Lucky has breathing problems so he took him for change of environment. Saroj gets angry on Patanga for caring about Kahani’s brother. Patanga explains himself. Rony asks to not give Patanga food for four days. Patanga accepts the punishment and say he will not tolerate anybody doubt his loyalty.

Pandit Ji is called for knowing Holika Pooja’s muharat and ingredients. Rony gets angry on knowing that Iravati asked everyone to not give even a rupee to him. He argues with Saroj and the ask him to improve his relations. Gunjan tells Rony her and Iravati’s plan to kill or hurt Kahani using barood during Holika Puja. Rony worries how he will get Kahani if she dies or gets hurt.

As per a video from a source Yug and Kahani will be seen getting romantic and emotional with each other during holi. See video:

Will Yug blame Kahani for Saroj and Juhi’s harassment? Will Yug be able to save Kahani from Iravati’s next attack? When will Ravikant come out of coma? When will Rupa reveal about her pregnancy to Rajputs? Will Rupa’s one mistake at hospital cost Kahani her reputation? Will Yug again misunderstand Kahani? What twist will their relation take now? Will Iravati get alert and find out Kahani’s relationship truth with Ravikant and Yug? Will Kahani get to know her and Ravikant’s relationship truth before Iravati?

