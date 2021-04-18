Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Kahani to foil Saroj’s plan to make her leave the house

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours TV standard present Namak Issk Ka’s is heading in direction of new monitor as Yug and Kahani’s new married life with love and twists has began. It will likely be fascinating to see how Yug and Kahani’s love will cross all of the hurdles of their method and win.

Within the final episode, Yug requested Gunjan what she would do if he inform her that he loves another person and never her. Gunjan acted obsessed and scary similar to Iravati. She informed Yug that she would end anybody coming between them even him.

Even after hurdles like Saroj and Gunjan, Yug and Kahani spent a romantic and intimate night time with one another. Yug took his household Pandit’s assist in making his household settle for Kahani. Pandit Ji reached Rajputs and shocked them by telling them that Yug and Gunjan can by no means get married to one another.

Within the upcoming episode, Pandit Ji will inform Rajputs and Gunjan that Yug will not be in Gunjan as a substitute her behavior. Gunjan will get indignant on Pandit ji and inform him to go away and by no means return. Pandit Ji will clarify love can’t be snatched. However Gunjan will many times speak rudely to him and ask him off.

Gunjan will ask Dolly and Patanga to not let any Pandit enter the home. Daadi will blame Kahani. Saroj will doubt Yug and Kahani’s involvement in Pandit Ji’s arrival and prediction.

Yug will suppose to turn out to be dangerous in Gunjan’s eyes, so she depart him on her personal. Saroj will inform Kahani that Rajputs imagine that she has no involvement in her accident. With assist of Ravikant’s physician, Saroj will make Yug learn a pretend letter. The letter will inform that Ravikant thinks Yug and Gunjan’s relationship is getting ruined due to Kahani. Saroj will ask that she will be able to the home now.

Saroj will ask Kahani to depart giving her blessings to Yug and Gunjan. Kahani will show that the letter introduced by physician will not be written by Ravikant. Saroj will get indignant on Yug for Kahani’s conduct. Everybody will speak dangerous about Kahani.

Yug will ask Kahani to not really feel dangerous about his household’s phrases as she resides in home along with his want. Kahani will really feel completely happy as Yug will reward her smartness. Rupa will attempt to calm Saroj. Saroj will suppose to go the place dangerous happenings began.

Kahani will clarify Rani, Yug’s helplessness and loving/caring nature. Yug will begin exhibiting his pretend dangerous nature to Gunjan. Yug will inform Gunjan that Kahani is his love and she is going to his good friend without end. He’ll inform Gunjan that he’ll discover somebody good for her.

Gunjan will get uncontrollable. This all will likely be revealed as Yug’s creativeness. Gunjan will drive Yug to drink coconut water together with her.

When will Saroj perceive that Gunjan will not be proper match for Yug? How will Yug eliminate Gunjan?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Namak Issk Ka!