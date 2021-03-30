Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Rupa to slap Gunjan

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Yug and Kahani facing tough challenges after their marriage. Iravati’s black magic truth, Yug’s innocence, Rony’s crimes and Kahani’s honesty to Yug got revealed. Ravikant slipped into coma. Yug and Kahani became friends.

In the last episode, Kahani’s love for Yug got revealed to Saroj and Iravati. She told them she will hide it from Yug till he confesses his love to her. Saroj got tensed and thought of killing Kahani using poison but Rupa changed her decision. Patanga returned home with Lucky which made Saroj and Rony angry on him. Gunjan shared her and Iravati’s plan of killing Kahani to Rony.

In the upcoming episode viewers will get to watch that Rupa takes Ravikant to hospital. Yug calls Kahani for asking something else but asks if she told anyone that he gifted her earrings. Kahani replies no and gets busy in making something special for Yug for Holi. She and Rani feels happy knowing that Yug is getting affected by Kahani.

Gunjan and Rony buys Barood from Iravati’s men. Holika Dahan pooja starts Gunjan asks Kahani do give aahuti in the last. Everyone collects rice and other ingredients to give aahuti Holika dahan. Gunjan mixes barood rice in Aahuti before Kahani get it. Everyone gives aahuti in the lawn. With Shivji’s blessing Kahani gets to know about the barood mixed in her and Rani’s aahuti ingredients.

Kahani changes it and gives aahuti without any risk and being happy shocking Iravati, Gunjan and Rony. Yug looks lovingly at Kahani and asked her wish but she didn’t reveal anything. Rani says she wished that Kahani lives with her and lucky forever as they cannot live without her. Yug praises Kahani in his thoughts thinking that Kahani lost her parents but still remained strong and made her new family by adopting orphans like Rani and Lucky. He also thought that Kahani is not only beautiful from outside but she is kind too from heart.

Iravati slaps Gunjan for failing to kill Kahani. Kahani gets shocked knowing that Iravati, Gunjan and Rony together planned to kill her. Kahani saves Rupa too from the fire blast caused by Barood Aahuti. She reveals everything it was Gunjan’s plan to kill her. Rupa in anger slaps Gunjan.

Check the videos below to watch some holi scenes from upcoming episodes:

Will Yug blame Kahani for Saroj and Juhi’s harassment? Will Yug be able to save Kahani from Iravati’s next attack? When will Ravikant come out of coma? When will Rupa reveal about her pregnancy to Rajputs? Will Rupa’s one mistake at hospital cost Kahani her reputation? Will Yug again misunderstand Kahani? What twist will their relation take now? Will Iravati get alert and find out Kahani’s relationship truth with Ravikant and Yug? Will Kahani get to know her and Ravikant’s relationship truth before Iravati?

